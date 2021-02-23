Organic Chia Seeds Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2031

Market Outlook: Organic Chia Seeds Market

Organic chia has most powerful functional and nutrition contents as they are an excellent source of fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals. In addition, organic chia is also the richest source of plant based omega-3. Growing awareness for natural and organic foods owing to associated health benefits and rising demand for food products produced without the use of any synthetic fertilizers, chemicals, pesticides, and others, the demand for organic food and beverages is increasing at the robust growth in the global market.

Currently, the demand for organic chia is primarily rising among North America and Western Europe market. Millennial are becoming concerned about their health and their family’s health, which has resulted in an increased expenditure on natural and organic food as it is perceived to be free from additives, hormones, non-GMO and antibiotic, higher consumer preference towards healthy lifestyle and higher consumer expenditure over nutritional and quality food products has also led to increasing in the demand for organic food. Furthermore, with increasing urbanization and rising purchasing power, the demand for organic chia is also increasing in the Asia Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, India, and ASEAN countries.

Reasons for Covering Organic Chia Seeds as a Title

Demand for organic food has been witnessing substantial growth globally in the past few years. Chia seed products are largely marketed as organic, have high nutrient value and are generally labeled as non-GMO. Fast-paced and hectic lifestyle, and changing eating patterns are major factors resulting in an increasing number of consumers shifting preference towards natural and organic food products. Organic chia seeds are stated as healthier and beneficial in comparison to conventional chia seeds.

Organic chia seed enriched with a high content of protein, calcium, fibers and omega fatty acid and owing to this its demand is also increasing among dietary products. Increasing awareness for organic food such as organic cereals, organic grains, organic chia, and many other organic food products with a presence of whole nutrition with no additives has fuelled demand for organic products in the global food and beverages market. In the global organic chia seeds market, the majority of demand for organic chia seeds as an end use segment is among breakfast cereals products, protein drinks, yogurts, energy bars, and many other functional food and beverages.

Organic chia seeds are produced without any use of chemical fertilizers, additives, and any other harmful ingredients. Organic chia seeds manufacturers have to follow strict guidelines and regulations related to organic agriculture farming. For instance, U.S. regulations require that organic food or organic farming is to be done without any use of chemical fertilizers, antibiotics, synthetic pesticides, without the use of any genetical engineering techniques and others.

Global Organic Chia Seeds Market: Segmentation

On the basis of form, global organic chia seeds market has been segmented as –

Whole

Grounded

Oil

On the basis of color, global organic chia seeds market has been segmented as –

White

Black

Brown

On the basis of end use, global organic chia seeds market has been segmented as –

Food and Beverage Packed Chia Nutritional Bars Bakery and Snacks Breakfast cereals Beverage Others

Personal Care Products and Cosmetics

Nutritional and Dietary Supplements

Others

Global Organic Chia Seeds Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of organic chia seeds market are: Onset Worldwide, ORGANIC SOURCE, LLC, Chia Organica USA, Raw Living Limited, Nutiva, Inc., Prana, Mamma Chia, OrganicVeganSuperfoods, Chosen Foods LLC, Sunfood, Hancock Seed, and others.

