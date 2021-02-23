A/V Tape Rewinders Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2031

The past decade has registered high adoption of compact disks, DVDs, vintage audio/video vinyl disks/records. This adoption has generated high demand for the enhanced functionality of these disks as well. Thus, to cater to this demand, various types of A/V tape rewinders have been introduced in the market. Furthermore, technological advancements and the adoption of spread-spectrum technology in wireless A/V senders are also creating potential growth opportunities for the A/V tape rewinders market. Moreover, the high demand for digital auto tracking and high twin-tape speed functionalities is fuelling the growth of the A/V tape rewinders market.

A/V tape rewinders are products/solutions ideally used to rewind VHS (Video Home System) tapes. A/V tape rewinders quickly rewind videotapes and video cassettes with a fast and easy VCR rewinder. The growing demand for A/V tape rewinders to improve the efficiency of various electronic devices is one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the A/V tape rewinders market. Moreover, features of A/V tape rewinders such as horizontal format, rewind & forward, counter and auto eject are driving the growth of the A/V tape rewinders market. Also, the demand for A/V tape winders is increasing rapidly due to its capability of fast and quiet operation, auto stop and soft reject and automatic power shut off.

Global A/V Tape Rewinders Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers & Challenges

Increasing demand for consumer electronic devices is the primary factor fuelling the growth of the A/V tape rewinders market. However, a declining Y-o-Y adoption rate of A/V tape rewinders is being witnessed presently. This rate is further expected to decline during the forecast period, owing to the increasing penetration of the internet and smart devices globally. Furthermore, the rapid growth in digital and mobile entertainment platforms is restricting the growth of the A/V tape rewinders market. Besides this, the transition from vinyl records/CDs/DVDs to portable devices such as mp3 players, mp4 players and smartphones poses a significant challenge to the global A/V tape rewinders market.

However, an optimistic growth opportunity lies in countries deficient of advanced technological implementations, especially in countries witnessing restricted penetration of the internet.

Global A/V Tape Rewinders Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the A/V tape rewinders market on the basis of rewinder type:

One way rewinders

Two-way rewinders

Segmentation of the A/V tape rewinders market on the basis of end user:

Commercial

Residential

Segmentation of the A/V tape rewinders market on the basis of application:

Satellite And Cable Receivers

Camcorders/CCTV Camera

Stereo Systems

Televisions

Laser Disc Players & VCRs

Global A/V Tape Rewinders Market: Competition Landscape

The prominent players in the global A/V tape rewinders market include Ambico, Kinyo, RCA Corporation, Laser Corporation, SolidEx, LLC, Magnavox, Wesonic, Quantum International, Radio Shack, Windsor, Gemini Kaleidoscopes, Philco and WTM Company, Inc.

Global A/V Tape Rewinders Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the A/V tape rewinders market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan), and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific and MEA are expected to be dominant markets for A/V tape rewinders, due to the presence of various key players in the region and the slow adoption of digital technologies in the Middle East & Africa region. The demand for A/V tape rewinders in North America and Europe is expected to decline in the coming few years as the demand for digital technologies and mobile entertainment platforms. Latin America and MEA are expected to see a moderate growth rate in the A/V tape rewinders market.

