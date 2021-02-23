Nonanal Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2031

Nonanal Market Introduction

Nonanal is an alkyl aldehyde that is extensively used as a key ingredient in the production of perfumes. Nonanal can be derived from natural as well as synthetic sources of production. Naturally, nonanal can be produced from the essential oils of apple, avocado, lime, orange, peach, cucumber, fish, and black currants among others. By commercial methods of production, nonanal is produced by the hydroformylation of 1-octene.

The application area for global nonanal market is wide which ranges from solvent in electronic materials to additive in food processed food. For the strong odour offered by nonanal, it is widely used as an ingredient in perfumery industry and as flavouring agent in the food and beverage industry. Besides being consumed as perfume ingredient or food additive, nonanal is also identified as a potential attracting agent for Culex mosquitoes. This expands the application area for nonanal to the personal care industry. In chemical industries, nonanal is used as an intermediate for the production of alcohols, esters, and acids among other organic chemicals.

Nonanal Market Dynamics

The driving forces projecting the growth of global nonanal market are the distinguishing properties offered by nonanal. Strong odour from nonanal is expected to be one such property as it has enabled the enormous utilization of nonanal in the perfumery and flavouring industry. Perfumery industry has witnessed a boom of growth from the rising sales of perfumes form millennial population. Global trends are changing, increasing incomes being one of the prominent trend. This has enabled the disposability of middle class population towards perfumes as well. Consequently, demand for perfumes has gone up significantly and this driving demand is in resulting driving the growth of global nonanal market.

Furthermore, the constant drive towards the diversification of products across the food and beverage industry is also expected to be one of the key drivers leading to the growth of global nonanal market. Addition of new flavours to the existing conventional ones is one of the prominent option used by the manufacturers for product diversification. Nonanal is a well-known flavouring agent that is used extensively in the flavouring industry. This has considerably resulted in a higher demand for nonanal from the food and beverage manufacturers. On top of that, for being natural, nonanal is demanded more in quantity by these manufacturers.

The global nonanal market is expected to be dominated by the naturally derived nonanal as it is the more preferred segment of nonanal market by source. Besides that, the presence of numerous alternative flavouring agents might hamper the overall growth of the market, although the impact is expected to be minuscule.

Nonanal Market Segmentation

The global nonanal market can be segmented on the basis of source, end-use industries and regions.

On the basis of source, the global nonanal market can be segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of end-use industries, the global nonanal market can be segmented as:

Food and Beverage

Chemicals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Perfumery

Nonanal Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global nonanal market are:

WinTrust Flavours Co., Ltd.

Synerzine, Inc

Florida Chemical Company

TCI Chemicals

Toronto Research Chemicals

Emerald Performance Materials

The Clorox Company

Toyo Gosei Co.

High Hope Int’l Group Jiangsu Native Produce Imp&Exp Corp.Ltd

P. Aromas

Chemsigma

