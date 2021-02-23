Demand for Marine Collagen is Growing from Nutraceuticals Segment

The global market for marine collagen has grown exponentially in the last few years. The market is estimated to be valued at USD 620.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 897.5 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%. Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are the potential primary markets.

Factors such as the growing inclination toward healthy lifestyles among consumers and high protein consumption have significantly fueled the demand for marine collagen due to its various health benefits such as regeneration of skin & bones and better bioavailability as compared to other collagen types. The marine collagen market is witnessing growth owing to the growth in demand for beauty products, increase in the number of R&D activities, innovations in the medical field, technological advancements, and by-product utilization and processing due to the growth of the fish processing industry.

On the basis of application, the marine collagen market is segmented into nutraceuticals, cosmetics, medicals, and others. The nutraceuticals segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all marine collagen applications from 2018 to 2023. Marine collagen is often taken as a direct dietary supplement due to its high protein content and its overall benefits such as bone growth promotion and anti-aging properties.

Nutraceuticals are taken as health supplements for increasing immunity, bone health, personal care, and other benefits. Consumers are getting increasingly aware of the health benefits related to marine collagen. One of the key drivers for the growing use of marine collagen in nutraceuticals is the inclination of end consumers toward sports nutrition and weight management.

Major players such as Ashland (US), Darling Ingredients (US), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Gelita (Germany), and Weishardt Group (France) collectively accounted for a majority of the global marine collagen market. Other players in the market include Amicogen, (South Korea), Nippi, Incorporated (Japan), Seagarden (Norway), ChinaPeptide (China), Vital Proteins (US), Connoils (US), BHN (Japan), Beijing Taiaitai Biotechnology (China), and ITALGELATINE (Italy).

