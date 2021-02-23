Burn Care Market to witness major growth in coming years

Pune , India , 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising incidence of burns, increasing healthcare expenditure, favorable government initiatives, increasing number of emergency centers and burn units, and growing awareness regarding treatment options.

The global Burn Care Market is expected to reach USD 2.33 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.68 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2021.

Market Segmentation:-

In this report, the burn care market has been segmented on the basis of product, depth of burn, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into advanced burn care, biologics, traditional burn care, and other burn care products. The advanced burn care products segment includes alginate dressings, collagen dressings, hydrogel dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, wound contact layers, film dressings, and foam dressings.

Based on the depth of burn, the burn care market is segmented into minor, partial-thickness, and full-thickness burns. The partial-thickness burns segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2016, owing to the increasing usage of advanced dressings and biologics such as skin grafts and substitutes.

On the basis of end users, the burn care market is segmented into hospitals, physician clinics, home care and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global burn care market in 2016.

Key market Drivers: –

1 Rising Incidence of Burn Injuries

2 Advancements in Burn Care Products

3 Rising Awareness on Burn Care

4 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Regional Analysis:-

Based on regions, the burn care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016.

Top key Players: –

Key players in the burn care market include Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), Convatec Inc. (U.K.), Acelity L.P. (U.S.), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Derma Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), and 3M Company (U.S.).