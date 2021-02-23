Specialty Feed Additives Market : Upcoming Demands & Growth Analysis 2019-2027

The global specialty feed additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% and is estimated to reach a value pool of over US$ 14.5 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). The increasing demand for specialty feed additives is driven by innovations in animal husbandry, disease outbreaks in livestock and newer health perspectives on animal nutrition. Specialty feed additives are playing an important role in preserving digestive health and increasing palatability of feeds. Presently, large scale investments in research & development by key players have helped manufacturers shift towards specialty feed additives from their erstwhile conventional variants, as specialty feed additives provide outstanding characteristics such as enhancement of palatability, prevention of mycotoxin deaths and ingredient preservation in food.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4470

Key Takeaways of Specialty Feed Additives Market Study

The specialty feed additives market is mainly concentrated in Asia Pacific region due to rising demand of meat and other meat based products in this region. The region has shown massive economic dependence on agriculture and livestock and the market is expected to grow 1.4x during the forecast period

Specialty feed additives market in India, China and Japan is expected to explode due to the countries’ improving purchasing power

Acidifiers segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, poised to grow at a CAGR of 6%. Within the modern poultry farming business, acidifiers are gaining wide acceptance to cure diseases such as ascites caused by various microbial invasion

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4470

Significant investments in R&D by key players is aiding the production of specialty feed additives with higher nutrient content and acquisition of regional players mainly in Asia Pacific region

The specialty feed additives market is also facing several constraints such as increased regulations and lack of awareness of specialty feed additives for people living in remote areas

“With commercial productivity directly linked to an animal’s overall health, burgeoning applications of specialty feed additives combined with the participation of numerous additive manufacturers is going to boost the global market during the forecast period” says the Fact.MR analyst

Specialty Amino Acids to Act as New Growth Levers

The specialty feed additives market is moderately consolidated with a few top-tier companies staking their claim on market share. Asian manufacturers are looking forward to take extra steps to concentrate on specialty amino acids that are intrinsically high value and can be marketed at higher prices.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4470

The stakeholders involved in the market are set to actively seek input, feedback and broaden support from investors along the value chain of specialty feed additives. With manufacturing firms maintaining their position in the global market, most businesses are growing their market presence by obtaining new contracts and tapping new markets.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates