PDX Models Market to Reach USD 167.6 Million by 2022

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global PDX Models Market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The key factors driving the growth of PDX Models Market include the growing demand for personalized medicine, continuous support for cancer research from the public as well as private sectors, and growth in the number of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry. The growing use of humanized PDX models is posing a lucrative opportunity in this market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The pdx models market is expected to reach USD 167.6 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 77.4 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.7%.

Browse 44 Market Data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Patient Derived Xenograft/PDx Models Market”.

By application, the preclinical drug development and basic cancer research held the largest market share in 2017

Based on application, the PDX Models Market is further segmented into the preclinical drug development & basic cancer research and biomarker analysis. In 2017, the preclinical drug development and basic cancer research segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global PDX Models Industry. The large share of this segment can be mainly attributed to the increasing number of research activities in the field of oncology drug research.

By tumor type, the gastrointestinal tumor models segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of tumor type, the PDX Models Market has been segmented into gastrointestinal tumor models, gynecological tumor models, respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, hematological tumor models, and other tumor models such as head & neck tumors, sarcoma, and melanoma. In 2017, the gastrointestinal tumors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global PDX Models Industry. The respiratory tumors segment, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is mainly driven by the increasing focus of market players on generating lung cancer PDX models, which could lead to a breakthrough in lung cancer treatment as lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths across the globe.

North America dominated the market in 2017



North America accounted for the largest share of the PDX Models Market in 2017, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American PDX Models Industry can be attributed to the growth in biomedical research in the US, rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and growing stem cell research in Canada. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to strong research expenditure and the well-structured CRO industry in China, growth in biomedical & medical research in Japan, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure in India, and rising translational and biomedical research in Singapore.

The various players in the PDX Models Market include Crown Bioscience Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Champions Oncology, Inc. (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), ONCODESIGN (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), EPO Berlin-Buch GmBH (Germany), Shanghai LIDE Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Xentech (France), Horizon Discovery Group PLC (UK), Urolead (France), and Explora BioLabs (US).