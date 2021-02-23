Reporter Gene Assay Market – Major Monetary Gains are Expected by 2024, Globally..!

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Size Estimation:

The market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (revenue share analysis of leading players) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by product, application, end user, and region).

Data Triangulation:

After arriving at the market size, the total reporter gene assay market was divided into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments & subsegments, data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The reporter gene assays market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 1.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.1%. The major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing funding for cell-based research, growing applications of gene expression, and a rising preference for cell-based assays.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20053198



Research Methodologies Followed for This Study:

Secondary Research:

Secondary research process involves the widespread use of secondary sources, directories, databases (such as Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and D&B Hoovers), white papers, annual reports, companies house documents, investor presentations, and SEC filings of companies. Secondary research was used to identify and collect information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the reporter gene assays market. It was also used to obtain important information about the key players and market classification & segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, and key developments related to market and technology perspectives. A database of the key industry leaders was also prepared using secondary research.

Primary Research:

In the primary research process, industry experts from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Industry experts from the supply side include CEOs, vice presidents, marketing and sales directors, business development managers, technology and innovation directors of companies manufacturing reporter gene assay products, key opinion leaders, and suppliers and distributors, whereas, the Industry experts from the demand side include researchers, biotechnologists, R&D heads, and related key personnel.

North America to hold the largest regional market share in 2019

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the reporter gene assay market in 2019, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research; rising demand for cell-based assays in research; increasing focus on cell-based therapeutics; and rising focus of stakeholders on research projects involving proteins, associated biomolecules, and genes.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the reporter gene assay market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck (Germany), PerkinElmer (US), Promega Corporation (US), Biotium (US), Abcam plc (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Geno Technology (US), Genecopoeia, Inc. (US), InvivoGen (France), PromoCell (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Biotium, Inc. (US), Canvax (Spain), LI-COR, Inc. (US), System Biosciences, LLC (US), Indigo Biosciences, Inc. (US), BioThema (Sweden), Takara Bio Inc (US), BioAssay Systems (US), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc (US), Biosynth AG (Switzerland), and Cayman Chemical (US).

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20053198



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com