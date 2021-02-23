Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market: Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Biopsies

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The aspiration and biopsy needles market is projected to reach USD 1,272 million by 2024 from USD 894 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.3%

The market for aspiration and biopsy needles is primarily driven by the factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and rise in cancer awareness initiatives undertaken by governments and global health organizations.

Biopsy needles accounted for the largest share of the aspiration and biopsy needles market, by product, in 2018.

On the basis of product, the aspiration and biopsy needles market is segmented into aspiration and biopsy needles. The biopsy needles segment accounted for the largest share of the aspiration and biopsy needles market in 2018 due to its widespread adoption in healthcare facilities. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=71036825

The lung segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the aspiration and biopsy needles market during the forecast period by site, in 2019

On the basis of site, the aspiration & biopsy needles market is segmented into breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, kidney, and bone & bone marrow. The lung segment is expected to register the highest growth rate due to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer.

North America held the largest share of the aspiration and biopsy needles market in 2019

The large share of the North American market can mainly be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures, technological advancements, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, favorable reimbursement scenario, and rising government concerns regarding the health hazards of surgical plumes.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=71036825

Leading Companies

CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cook Group Incorporated (US), Argon Medical Devices, Inc (US), INRAD Inc. (US), Somatex Medical Technologies (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), Cardinal Health (US), Remington Medical (US), HAKKO CO.,LTD (Japan), and Merit Medical Systems (US) are some of the leading players.