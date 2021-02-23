Self-Tanning Products Market In-Depth Study on Size, Cost Structure, Prominent Players and Applications

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Self-Tanning Products Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global self-tanning products market size is expected to register revenue of USD 2.18 Billion from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a 5.9% CAGR in the upcoming years. This market growth can be associated with increasing skin related issues like rashes and dry skin on its exposure to the sun. As these products provide good results, their demand is anticipated to surge up in the upcoming years.

Key Players:

Estée Lauder Companies

Kao Corporation

L’Oréal Group

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Beiersdorf

Johnson & Johnson

Avon Products, Inc.,

Shiseido Company, Limited

Swallowfield

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-self-tanning-products-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and growing working population are anticipated to drive the market growth for these products. Moreover, regulating policies being implemented by government to restrict the usage of toxins and chemicals in manufacturing process is expected to fuel the market growth. Thus, the manufacturers of these products have started using natural or organic ingredients.

Product Outlook:

Lotions

Gels

Others

The lotion product segment held the largest market share of 55.4% during 2018. This can be associated to the emergence of glowing and healthy skin after the application of such lotions. The product segment of gel is anticipated to register a 6.7% CAGR during the forecasted years owing to features like non-greasy nature and quick skin absorption.

Application Outlook:

Men

Women

The men application segment is anticipated to register 6.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to rising awareness for skincare among men across the globe. The women segment held the highest share in the global self-tanning products in 2018. Moreover, the rising trend of no-makeup face is gaining traction among women.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held the largest share of around 60% in the global self tanning products market due to availability of wide variety of products coupled with the rising number of supermarkets across urban regions. The online segment of the distribution channel is expected to register the highest growth rate owing to features like doorstep delivery, hassle-free return policy and availability of a wide variety of products on a single platform.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecasted years. This growth can be attributed to rising population coupled with skin-related issues arising due to harmful UV rays. Moreover, rising disposable income among the working population will drive the market growth for such products during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark