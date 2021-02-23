Dark Yeast Extract Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2030

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Dark Yeast Extract Market: Overview

Expanding market opportunities in dark yeast extract are due to increasing innovation from pharmaceutical manufacturers to target rare diseases along with aging population. Dark yeast extract is commonly used in the manufacturing of antibiotics and organic pharmaceuticals as nutritional media for cell culture. Moreover, Increasing demand for alcoholic drinks such as beer and wine; and global consumer demand for non-alcoholic beverages like kombucha, kefir, and kumis is expected to fuel market growth for dark yeast extract in the near future.

Baking products are in high demand among several developed and developing economies as consumption of many artisanal food products is growing, which demand fillings from the bakery. Dark yeast extract are essential ingredients in various bakery products for adding colour, texture, taste and increasing the overall longevity of the food. The United States and Europe are the main established markets for dark yeast extract, with their long-standing tradition of supermarket bakery and baked goods. Germany dominates the market for dark yeast extract in Europe, while the rest of Europe is lagging behind after the European crisis.

Dark Yeast Extract Market: Dynamics

The market for dark yeast extract for use in scorched foods with a lower sugar content is growing. The raising projections of obesity and the aging population have brought the use of dark yeast extract at the international front. The burgeoning demand for ready-to-eat products is projected to increase the market for dark yeast extract. Several brewery manufacturers are introducing the dark yeast extract to remove its fermentation cycle to improve the beers’ flavors. Many of the suppliers present in the packaged food universe use dark yeast extract as an ingredient for fragrance, as it has the property to provide aroma. Such factors are being instrumental in forwarding the global dark yeast extract market during the forecast period.

Dark Yeast Extract Market: Segmentation

The dark yeast extract market can be segmented on the basis of type, form, application and region.

On the basis of type, the dark yeast extract market can be segmented into:

Autolyzed Yeast

Hydrolyzed Yeast

On the basis of form, the dark yeast extract market can be segmented into:

Powder

Paste

On the basis of application, the dark yeast extract market can be segmented into:

Food & Beverages Processed Food Soups & Sauces Dairy Products Bakery Products Others

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Others

On the basis of region, the Dark Yeast Extract market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Dark Yeast Extract Market: Regional Overview

Throughout the forecast period, North American dark yeast extract market is projected to dominate the global yeast and yeast extract industry. The dark yeast extract market in North America is powered by the food manufacturers’ growing demand for natural additives and ingredients. Furthermore, the increasing demand among consumers in this area for bakery products and alcoholic beverages is likely to fuel the market for dark yeast extract. During the forecast period the Asia-Pacific market for dark yeast extract is projected to produce the highest CAGR on the world economy. With population growth, the customer disposable income, and growing urbanization; food consumption & beverage in Asia-Pacific is steadily increasing, which in turn expected to boost the growth of the dark yeast extract industry.

Dark Yeast Extract Market: Key Players

The dark yeast extract market is competitive, with several practices being pursued by companies including capital expansion, strategic partnerships, daily fusions, and acquisitions. Established businesses concentrate on growing their share of the market as a whole and their profitability through various technological developments. Some of the key players in the global dark yeast extract market are ABF Ingredients, OHLY, The Good Scents Company and others. The leading market players are using several strategies such as expandability and new product launches to increase their global presence. Major manufacturers are more focused on developing new ingredient mixtures with large quantities of natural ingredients such as mineral salts, to name just a few, which can be implemented to increase the consistency of the product without causing loss of production.

Dark Yeast Extract Market: Effects from the Covid-19 Outbreak

The increase and change in customer and market demand from the food service channel to retail, led by increased usage at home due to COVID-19 sheltering-in-place precautions, is leading to a corresponding increase in volume, sales and profit for some market packaged goods manufacturers. However, dark yeast extract being a business to business used products is facing shortages as several manufacturing sites have closed down due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the dark yeast extract market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the Dark Yeast Extract market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as type, form, application and region.

The dark yeast extract market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments of the dark yeast extract Market

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Value Chain of the dark yeast extract Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East (GCC Countries, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Rest of Middle East)

Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Rest of Africa)

