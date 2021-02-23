Culinary Powder Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2020 to 2030

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Culinary Powder to Experience Rapid Growth

Culinary powder have been prevalent in the food and beverages market for multiple years. Culinary powders have become an integral part of the food processing industry. The market has also seen multiple innovations like curry powders in the recent years. Curry powders have augured will in the Asia Pacific as well as the North American market. Companies working in the market have been aiming to increase their offering to meet consumer needs. On the backdrop of these factors, the market for culinary powders is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.

Culinary Powder Market: Dynamics

Culinary powders have been increasingly used as preservatives in the food processing industry. Change in consumer demand has led to shift of preference from synthetic preservatives. The manufacturers in the food processing industry have been adopting natural ingredients as additives in their products. This has significantly benefited the culinary powders industry. The demand from the bakery and confectionery products has shown significant growth during the recent years.

New products like matcha powder have been increasingly used in innovative cuisines. With demand for alternatives and increasing experimentation of consumers over their staple foods, multiple new products are expected to emerge in the market.

Culinary Powder Market: Segmentation

The Culinary Powder market can be segmented on the basis of source, end use and application.

On the basis of source, the Culinary Powder market can be segmented into:

Mineral based

Plant based

On the basis of end use, the Culinary Powder market can be segmented into:

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Beverages

Others

On the basis of application, the Culinary Powder market can be segmented into:

Preservatives

Seasoning

Others

Culinary Powder Market: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific dominates the market and represents the highest demand for culinary powders in the global market. Consumers in the region, especially in Southeast and South Asian countries, use the culinary powder extensively in their daily cuisines. High consumption of seasoning and spices is largely attributed to Asian traditions, which have been passed on from generation to generation for enhancing the flavor of food as well as for their medicinal properties.

With growing demand for natural and plant based food products in North America and Europe, preference of culinary powders has been increasing. The adoption of South Asian cuisine in North America like Indian, Chinese, and Thai among others, the demand for native culinary powders has been increasing. Demand for culinary powder is expected to be augmented due to these factors in these regions.

Culinary Powder Market: Key Players

Culinary powders market is highly fragmented with multiple international as well as domestic players in the market. The market is expected to remain fragmented over the forecast period, as culinary powder market offers low profit margins for manufacturers in the foreign trade. Preference of domestic manufacturers has also been a factor attributing to the fragmentation of the culinary powder market. The preference of private labels has been shown to be significantly high in the market. Very few international brands have presence in multiple regions in the culinary powder market. The market is expected to be dominated by the domestic players in the long run.

Culinary Powder Market: Effects from the Covid-19 Outbreak

The overall demand for nutritional products in general has increased over the lockdown. The effect of the pandemic on the Culinary Powder market is expected to be similar in the early stages. Determining the impact of Covid-19 on the demand for Culinary Powder will be premature. Nevertheless, the global pandemic has thrown out many roadblocks for a stable growth of the global culinary powder market. Culinary market has suffered owing to the low trading in the global market. Availability of raw materials has been one of the prominent issues during the COVID-19 crisis. Clearing of distributor and retail level inventories had restricted sales in second quarter of 2020. Preference of private labels skyrocketed during the pandemic due to lack of alternatives in the market.

