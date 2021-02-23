Corn Peptide Market Size, Share, Demand, Financial Overview, Key Developments, Swot Analysis and Forecast to 2030

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Corn Peptide: Market Introduction

Pharmaceutical industry is witnessing considerable amount of growth in different regions across the world. Therefore it is creating huge demand for corn peptides for number of applications. Corn peptide is generally prepared from corn gluten meal and it is the known as the byproduct of the corn starch industry. Corn peptides prove to be very effective on the alcoholic liver injury which is generally found in males due to the chronic alcohol consumption. Therefore, there is high demand for corn peptide in the pharmaceutical industry and the demand is expected to rise during the forecast period.

In addition to this, different functions in vitro and in vivo can be exhibited by the corn peptides. These functions include accelerating alcohol metabolism, mineral-binding, antioxidative, antimicrobial, anti-obesity, hepatoprotective and antihypertensive. Furthermore, corn peptides also offer its application in the production of whey protein which is considered as one of the highly nutritional protein for humans. Corn peptides also contain the amino acids which is very important for the human body. Hence, it is used in the food industry as well.

Considering the all the advantages of corn peptide in different industry such as pharmaceutical and food industry and the high nutritional value, corn peptide is opening up numerous market opportunities for corn starch products over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Global Corn Peptide Market is Experiencing Mixed results during COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 has affected many industries such as food and beverage and manufacturing. Governments of many countries have imposed a lockdown as a result of which industries are dealing with the problems such as halted production activity and disrupted supply chain. These factors have also impacted the corn peptide market in positive as well as in negative ways. As, the corn peptide contains high nutritional value and it is also very effective on alcoholic liver injury, the demand of the corn peptide has increased during the lockdown period as well. But, the movement and supply of the dragon fruit based products has been affected because of the supply chain disruption. Due to this, the corn peptide market growth has declined because of COVID-19 outbreak.

Segmentation analysis of Global Corn peptide Market

Global corn peptide market is bifurcated into four major categories: Functions, End use, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of functions, the global market for corn peptide is categorized as:

Accelerating alcohol metabolism

Mineral-binding

Antioxidative

Antimicrobial

Other

On the basis of End use, the global market for corn peptide is categorized as:

Food and beverage

Pharmaceutical

Other

On the basis of sales channel, the global market for corn peptide is categorized as:

Modern Trade Channel

Traditional Grocery Store

Conventional Store

Online Channels

Other Retail Formats

Direct Sales

Based on the region, the global market for siding is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Corn peptide Market: Regional Outlook

North America region dominate the corn peptide considering the rapid development in the pharmaceutical industry. Therefore, this region is considered as an important region for the growth of corn peptide market. Furthermore, because of the growth of food industry, U.S is expected to be the key region which will drive the growth of the market.

Also, the income level of people in Asia- Pacific countries like China and India is increasing. Therefore, they are moving towards the diet which is highly nutritional. Therefore, the demand for corn peptide is expected to rise in the Asia-pacific region by which the growth of the market could be observed.

Corn peptide Market: Competitive Landscape

JPT a Germany based peptide Solutions Company has grown considerably over the years as a result of increasing use and different advantages of corn peptide. The company has a R&D team which is constantly trying to find the solutions which will increase the productivity so that customer demand can be met.

Other key players in the Corn peptide market includes Et-Chem, Hubei YuanCheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Simeiquan Biotechnology Co. Ltd, NANJING BANGNUO BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Zhuhai JiaYi Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Shuai Sun Industrial Co., Ltd., Shandong Fengtai Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Dideu Medichem Co. Ltd, hdzhl biotechnology co., ltd and career henan chemical co.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the corn peptide market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. This corn peptide market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as functions, end use, distribution channel and region.

The global corn peptide market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The global corn peptide market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, RoE)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia& Oceania (India, ASEAN, ANZ, Rest of Oceania)

MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

