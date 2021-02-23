Wireless Health Market Business Opportunities, Booming Demand, Provincial Analysis & Forecast

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Wireless Health Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Wireless Health Market is anticipated to reach USD 315.4 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to rise at a healthy rate in the years to come. Wireless Health implies the incorporation of wireless technology into diagnosis, intensive care, and treatment of illness, as well as the other tools that can assist individuals measures their individual health. Wireless health varies from mobile health in that wireless health solutions will not always be mobile and mobile health solutions will not always be wirelessly permitted.

Key Players:

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Vocera Communications

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC.

EPIC Systems Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Wireless Health Market include rising application of wireless health devices among aging population and patients suffering from chronic disorder, growing patient-centric methodology, improved perception regarding Internet, and Federal obligations like Meaningful Use Stage II. On the other hand, there are factors that also hamper the growth of the Wireless Health Market like high expenditure of wearable devices, data safety worries, interoperability, and lack of expert IT professionals in healthcare. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 23.5% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Technology Outlook:

WLAN/Wi-Fi

WPAN

WiMAX

WWAN

Application Outlook:

Patient-specific Physiological monitoring Patient communication and support

Provider specific

Component Type Outlook:

Software

Hardware

Services

End-use Outlook:

Providers

Payers

Patients/Individuals

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the market in 2016 and will continue to dominate in the forecast period. The factors that contribute to the rise of North American share is growing digital health procedures in Canada and national obligations in the United States. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise rapidly owing to expanding population, rising medical tourism, increasing governmental advantages for eHealth.

