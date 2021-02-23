Video Streaming Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2019 to 2029

Global Video Streaming Market – Scope of the Report

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global video streaming market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and, according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global video streaming market along with several macro-economic indicators.

This newly published and insightful report on video streaming sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global video streaming market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for video streaming. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants.

To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of video streaming manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the video streaming market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Video streaming Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global video streaming market is segmented on the basis of streaming type, delivery channel, platform, service, revenue model, end use and region.

Streaming Type

Delivery Channel

Platform

Service

Revenue Model

End Use

Region
Live Internet Protocol TV Gaming Consoles Consulting Advertising Enterprise North America
 Non Linear Over-the-Top (OTT) Laptops & Desktops Managed Services Rental Corporate Communications Latin America
  Pay-TV Smartphones & Tablets Training & Support Subscription Knowledge Sharing & Collaborations Europe
    Smart TV     Marketing & Client Engagement East Asia
          Training & Development South Asia & Oceania
          Consumer Middle East & Africa
          Real-Time Entertainment  
          Web Browsing & Advertising  
          Gaming  
          Social Networking

E-Learning

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A, franklin. arnold
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

