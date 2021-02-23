Premium Cosmetics Market Share, In-Depth Analysis And Future Growth Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global premium cosmetics market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 199.2 Billion by the end of 2025. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% throughout 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rising awareness among the millennial population regarding the usage of wellness and beauty products. Moreover, increasing brand and product awareness among men and women across the globe is expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

The makeup segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025 owing to the need for reduction of skin irritation and infections by using natural and organic color cosmetics. The skincare product segment held the highest share across the global market in 2018 due to its benefits like reduction in freckles, acne scars, discoloration, and age spots.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to witness significant growth with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2025 due to rising influence of internet, smartphones and e-commerce platforms among the millennial population. Moreover, the offline distribution channel segment held the highest share in 2018 owing to increasing number of retail stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets across the globe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest share across the global market in 2018 owing to rising disposable income among the working population coupled with the increasing women workforce across countries like China and India. North America held the second-highest share across the global premium cosmetics market. This can be associated with rising demand for premium cosmetic products among men across this region.

The key players are engaged in innovation and product development to gain a competitive advantage over other key players. Moreover, they are adopting various marketing strategies like acquisitions and mergers of the local manufacturers to improve their presence across the emerging markets in the upcoming years.

Global Premium Cosmetics Market: Key Players

Shiseido; Estée Lauder; L’Oréal; Coty; LVMH; Dior Beauty; and KAO Corporation

