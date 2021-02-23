Radar Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2021 – 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Radar Market size is anticipated to reach USD 38.01 billion till 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with a CAGR 0f 3.8% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rising need for security and safety owing to increasing number of crimes, international conflicts, and terrorism across the globe.

The antenna is anticipated to hold the largest share across the global market during the forecasted period due to surging demand for the processing of digital signals. On the other hand, the transmitter segment held a share of 16% across the global market due to their usage for creation of frequency pulses having high power and short duration which are further radiated by the connected antennas.

The airborne platform segment generated a revenue of USD 8,866.9 Million in 2018 owing to surging need across majority of the aircrafts for good performance in missions. Moreover, the ground base systems segment is expected to register significant growth in the upcoming years owing to the need for locating the targets and strengthening of the cavalry units among the developing countries.

The radar market includes key players such as Collins Aerospace; Lockheed Martin Corporation; BAE Systems; and Saab AB. They are engaged in producing radars that can be used systems being used for ground and air traffic monitoring. Moreover, several marketing strategies are being implemented by these players to gain competitive advantage over others.

Radar Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Antenna

Transmitter

Receiver

Others

Radar Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Installation/Integration

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Radar End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Military Applications

Air traffic Control

Remote Sensing

Ground Traffic Control

Others

Asia Pacific held the second largest share across the global market in 2018 due to the factors like increasing manufacturing bases, SME’s presence, surging adoption of radar technology, and rising international sea trade. North American is also expected to register substantial growth during the forecasted years owing to rising trade with other countries through airways and waterways.

