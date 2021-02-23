Kindergarten Books Market Report -2030 Share With Top Companies Lagardere Group, ViacomCBS Inc., Scholastic Corp.

A young child’s brain is full of potential, and the initial years offer a great opportunity that leads to success in primary school and life. Over the years, the kindergarten books industry remained a greatly influential consumer market across the globe. The increasing use of kindergarten books to increase literacy at an early age among children is a significant factor in driving the kindergarten books market. The children are encouraged to develop reading habits at a young age. It helps in improving their creativity, vocabulary, literacy, and boosts language learning abilities. Owing to this, parents, teachers, and preschools are increasing their investment in kindergarten books. The various kindergarten books such as picture storybooks, nursery rhymes, wordless books, alphabet books, etc. improve creativity in children. Moreover, these books help children to use their imagination and enhance their vocabulary and productivity. Hence, these benefits of developing reading habits from an early age are expected to boost the global kindergarten books market during the forecast period. Many children who enter primary school without the preparation that is required to keep up with the demands of the school. In the absence of a strong foundation and motivation to learn, there is a risk of underperformance by the children. So the need to infuse reading habits in children will drive the kindergarten books market worldwide.

Kindergarten books are meant for children aged 3 to 5 years. It has been noted that the kids who started reading kindergarten books at the age of 3-4 years, their performance in schools are very good. These benefits will boost the global kindergarten books market in the upcoming years.

Rapid Growth Of E-Commerce & M-Commerce Creates New Revenue Pocket

Globalization and liberalization of economic policies have turned the world into a single market. It has eased the cross-border trade and elevated the growth of B2B and B2C businesses in the kindergarten books market. The advanced technology, increasing usage of the internet, and the growth of social media have boosted online buying of kindergarten books around the globe. The vendors of the kindergarten books market are collaborating with online retailers to strengthen their supply network and improve their market share. Therefore, with the growing users of the internet, the kindergarten books market is expected to witness significant growth in the e-commerce & m-commerce segment during the forecast period.

However, there is stiff competition from the unorganized sector in the kindergarten books market may act as a restraint. The increasing challenge of book piracy may hamper the kindergarten books market.

Kindergarten Books Market Key Segmentation:

The global kindergarten books market can be segmented on the basis of type, distribution channels, and application.

Kindergarten Books Market Segmentation Based Type: Physical Book E-Book

Kindergarten Books Market Segmentation Based Application: Preschool Daycare Nursery School Kindergarten

Kindergarten Books Market Segmentation Based Distribution Channel: Online Offline Specialty Stores Stationary Stores Others

Kindergarten Books Market – Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to be a significantly growing market for kindergarten books owing to its huge population and increasing awareness among consumers regarding the importance of preschool education. The government is also trying to increase awareness among parents about the child’s education as it will ultimately support the country’s goals for economic growth.

Further, due to improved hospitalization facilities in developing countries, the infant mortality rate has declined. This will propel the growth of the kindergarten books market in developing regions. Countries like India, China, Japan, etc. are expected to be the key markets for the kindergarten books market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Kindergarten Books Market:

The global kindergarten books market is highly fragmented due to the presence of ample number of players. The significant players include: Lagardere Group ViacomCBS Inc. Scholastic Corp. Arbordale Publishing LLC Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co. Amazon.com Inc. Lerner Publishing Group Inc. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Pearson Reed Elsevier Wolters Kluwer Thomson Reuters Hachette Livre Random House McGraw-Hill Education Cengage Wiley Grupo Planeta Harper Collins Holtzbrinck

