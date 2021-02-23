Hatchery Product Market Explosive Factors Of Revenue By Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends 2020 – 2030

For the past two decades, significant structural changes in the poultry sector, like genetic improvement, modern method for intensive production, and improved preventive disease control, have been observed. The changes provide multiple opportunities to improve farm income of small poultry producers, particularly to agrarian nations like India. Southeast Asia, China, and Brazil have shown a rapid increase in poultry meat consumption. Hatchery products in this respect, such as incubators, hatchers, and setters are needed for the small producers to provide the required environment for the chick. Thus, the scientific development in production and increased consumption has provided the required base for the growth of hatchery products worldwide in recent times.

Hatchery Product Market: Regional Overview

By 2050, there would be more than 9 billion population on this planet. In south Asia only, the increment in per capita demand for poultry meat is projected to 270% between 2000 and 2030. India by 15 years will join US, China, Russia, Brazil, EU, and Mexico which accounts for 70% of world poultry production. China, followed by US and India, is the world’s largest egg producer with 42% of global production. USA is the world’s largest poultry meat producer, followed by China and Brazil.

Hatchery Product Market: Segmentation

Based on the types of equipment type, the hatchery product market can be segmented into: Incubators Single-stage incubators Conventional incubators Ventilation and Heat control System Trays and Baskets Trolleys and Egg transport pallets Monitoring Hatchery feeding system

Based on types of automation, the hatchery product market can be segmented into: Transfer room Automatic Candling and Transfer Machine Egg transfer machine Egg candling machine Chick handling room Sexing and Vaccination line Chick Counter Washing machine

Hatchery Product Market: Dynamics

The demand for hatchery products is increasing every day to feed increasing world population and to supplement the limited vegetarian diet. As poultry is the world’s primary source of animal protein, the demand a per individual is also increasing. The use of robotics and automation in hatchery has increased the productivity of the industry tremendously. AI and big data is a new segment of products to harness the increasingly complex data available in the poultry industry.

Life sciences related products like sensor implanted on live poultry to sense climate condition, use of chemically blocking receptors to control disease, and gene-editing technology, are in greater demand to produce healthy and quality chick. With the increasing cases of bird-flu across countries, nanotechnology is used in products to detect a virus and prepare the vaccine.

Hatchery Product Market: Key Players

The Erich Wesjohan Group, headquartered in Germany, became a strategic partner in Aviagen, whose customer are in more than 100 countries worldwide. Arkansas-based Cobb-Vantress Inc. and Hendrix Genetics B.V., two of the world’s largest animal breeding companies, collaborate to strengthen the leading position in broiler breeding and genetics. Groupe Grimaud is another company having strong consolidation in layer breeding. Hubbard’s main focus is to improve the economic performance and health of the breeding stock. Petersime is the world-leading incubator and hatchery equipment provider, headquartered in Belgium with offices in India, China, Brazil, Russia, and Malaysia.

Hatchery Product Market: Effects from the Covid-19 Outbreak

Currently there is no evidence that the coronavirus is communicable to other species including poultry. Therefore, it is consumers’ fear that has led to a decline in hatchery production and consequently in the hatchery products. To protect the internal market of the hatchery industry, certain governments across the globe have halted the export of poultry meat. Keeping hatching eggs in storage for continuous supply harms chick quality and hatchability. These factors have uplifted the role of advanced equipment, for instance, to create optimal storage conditions. Also, the hatchery is labor-intensive work and in the COVID situation, due to labor shortage, companies have to shift on automation to remain in the market. Thus, despite having a slowdown in hatchery production due to the COVID crisis, the production will rise in the coming times as the demand will increase with the growing population.

The hatchery product market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments of the hatchery product market Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends / Issues / Challenges Competition & Companies Involved Value Chain of the hatchery product market

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S, Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe) South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East (GCC Countries, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Rest of Middle East) Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Rest of Africa)

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S, Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe) South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East (GCC Countries, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Rest of Middle East) Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Rest of Africa)

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of the hatchery product market. Changing market dynamics in the hatchery product market. In-depth hatchery product market segmentation. Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value. Recent industry trends and developments in the hatchery product market. Competitive landscape. Strategies of key players and products offered. Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth for the hatchery product market. A neutral perspective on market performance

