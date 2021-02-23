The report “Mice Model Market by Mice Type (Inbred, Knockout), Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN), Application (Oncology, Diabetes, Immunology), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic testing), Care Products (Cages, Bedding, Feed), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven mainly by the ongoing innovations in mice models, continuous support in the form of investments and grants from the government & private sectors, and increased demand for humanized mice models due to the growing consumption of personalized medicine.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Mice Model Market

The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented global public health challenge and is expected to have a significant impact on the mice model market for the research & development of vaccines and antiviral drugs. A large number of animal models are required to verify the safety and efficacy of new entities before conducting human trials. According to the WHO, more than 20 vaccines are being developed across the globe for COVID-19. These vaccines are in the preclinical phase, and some of them have already entered the animal trials phase. Several mice models have supported the replication of SARS-CoV-2, including C57BL/6, BALB/c, 129SvEv, hACE2 transgenic, and STA1 gene knockout (KO), out of which some mice models, like humans, develop symptoms of pneumonia.

The market demand for COVID-19 mouse models is increasing, especially for humanized ACE2 (hACE2) mice, which express human ACE2 in the airway and other epithelia and develop a lethal SARS-CoV infection. However, current supply is limited, as mice model providers do not have readymade populations to meet surging demand. Additionally, due to the pandemic, many research institutions are bound to shut down and are unable to operate normally, which has adversely affected the mice model market.

CRISPR/Cas9 accounted for the largest share of the mice model market

Based on the type of technology used to create transgenic mice, the mice model market is categorized into the CRISPR/Cas9, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies (includes virus/vector-mediated gene transfer, and TALENs & ZFNs) segments. CRISPR is the most widely used technology in the mice model market and contributed to the largest share of the mice model market in 2020. Ease of design, high efficiency, and relatively lower cost have increased the demand for CRISPR-customized mice models.

Cages segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market

Based on mice care products, the mice model market has been segmented into cages, feed, bedding, and other products (gnotobiotic equipment, water systems, and accessories). In 2019, the cages segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market. This can be attributed to the availability of a wide range of cages designed for specific research needs and the higher cost of cages compared to other care products.

North America accounted for the largest share of the mice model market in 2019.

Based on the region, the global mice model market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the mice model market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the mice model market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

The major players operating in this market Charles River Laboratories, (US) The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Envigo (US), JANVIER LABS (France), genOway (France), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure Bioservices (France), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (US), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), Innovive (US), Allentown, LLC (US), FENGSHI Group (China), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), Harbour Biomed (US) among others

