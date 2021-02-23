COVID-19 impact on the Global Immunohistochemistry/IHC Market

The report “Immunohistochemistry/IHC Market by Product (Antibodies, Reagents (Chromogenic Substrates), Kits), Application (Diagnostics (Cancer, Infectious), Research, Forensic), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in IHC, and the availability of reimbursement for IHC tests are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Browse 247 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 236 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Immunohistochemistry/IHC Market – Global Forecast to 2025”

Globally, the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted every aspect of the diagnostic industry, including IHC testing. In the last few months, the number of patient visits to hospitals has reduced significantly, despite emergency OPD and laboratory services being available in hospitals.

After commencing cancer surgeries or any other surgeries, surgeons run an IHC test/assay to decide the best treatment for patients. However, due to lockdowns in Q1 & Q2 2020 in many countries, the number of elective surgeries and diagnostic tests has significantly reduced. As a result, the number of IHC tests has reduced. This has significantly reduced the sales of IHC products in Q1 2020 and, to some extent, in Q2 2020.

Opportunity: Increasing demand for personalized medicine

Personalized medicine for non-small-cell lung cancer patients has proven to be extremely effective, and its use is expected to increase in the future. Immunohistochemistry techniques support this approach to treatment decision-making by performing the most complete and accurate histological subtyping of tumors possible (supported by predictive immunohistochemistry and the assessment of relevant biomarkers). Moreover, the increased availability of immunohistochemistry assays that detect mutant proteins (e.g., BRAF V600E and IDH1 R132H) provides a helpful replacement and/or adjunct for molecular testing. These techniques are highly reproducible, entail reasonable technical and interpretation complexity, and are available at relatively lesser costs, making them valuable novel tools in modern cancer care. The development of multiplex and mutation-specific immunohistochemistry assays represents important innovations, which provide improved utility in the context of personalized medicine and targeted therapy. The PD-L1 IHC assay is currently being used in late-stage nivolumab clinical studies for multiple indications, including non-small-cell lung cancer.

North America accounted for the largest share of the IHC market

North America accounted for the largest share of the IHC market, followed by Europe in 2019. The growth in this regional market can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the IHC market in the US, rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases, and the increasing adoption of companion diagnostic assay kits.

The prominent players operating in the IHC market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), PHC Holding Corporation (Japan), Biocare Medical, LLC. (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

