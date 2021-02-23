Pea Starch Market Size, Share, Trends – Analysis Report

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The global pea starch market size is projected to grow from USD 136 million in 2020 to USD 192 million by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period. Pea starch is a cost-effective, clean label ingredient with high amylose content and numerous health benefits, due to which it is projected to witness significant growth in the global food industry. The increasing demand for clean label, high quality, gluten-free food products across regions is a major factor projected to drive the growth of the pea starch market. In addition, the increasing demand for convenience products and high-quality clean label feed and pet food products in various regions across the world are the key factors that are projected to drive the market growth.

Some of the key players present in the pea starch market include Emsland Group (Germany), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Cosucra Groupe Warconing (Belgium), and Roquette Frères (France), Axiom Foods (US), and Yantai Shuangta Food (China). New product launches and expansions are some of the dominant strategies that are adopted by prominent players to strengthen their presence in the pea starch market. These strategies have helped companies to expand their product offerings for pea starch and are projected to drive market growth.

On the basis of source, the organic segment is projected to be the faster-growing during the forecast period.

By source, the organic segment is projected to be the faster-growing segment. The changing preferences and rising awareness about the overall health of individuals have led to an increase in the number of people opting for organic products over the inorganic ones. The trend of using clean label products will further encourage the use of organic pea starch in the pea starch market.

On the basis of function, the binding & thickening segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of function, the binding & thickening segment is projected to account for the largest market share due to the excellent binding & thickening property and high amylose content of pea starch. Pea starch helps in enhancing the texture, consistency, and quality of products. The increased demand for convenience food products and better-quality feed products is projected to contribute to the growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for pea starch during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for pea starch during the forecast period. Asia is among the largest pea processing regions in the world. The growing disposable incomes and appetites for convenience and comfort in a fast-paced, urbanized world have caused a serious growth in the consumption of processed food products. This will lead to the growth of the pea starch market in the region as pea starch helps in enhancing the quality of processed food products.