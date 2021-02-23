Sports Drink Market 2017-2025| Competitors, Business Strategy and Key Players Analysis Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Today’s sports drinks are more specialized than ever before with new formulations to meet the changing customer demands. Formulations play an important role in producing sports drinks and over the years these formulations have changed a little. Manufacturers are revamping sports drinks to meet sugar-content, flavor, protein and nutrition demand. Meanwhile, they are also focusing on using natural and organic ingredients in sports drinks. Sports drinks manufacturers are investing in research of ingredients that help final formula to achieve its purpose of rehydration. Hence, new formulation methods in sports drinks are gaining traction globally.

However, some of the biggest challenges facing sports drinks are reducing sugar content without losing the flavor, adhering changing consumer demands, adapting to the policy changes and maintaining clean labels. Manufacturers are also facing recalls, hence they are focusing more on safety measures, transparency, plant maintenance, etc.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global sports drink market is expected to reach close to US$ 25,500 million value towards the end of 2022. During the forecast period, 2017-2022, the market is anticipated to witness steady CAGR, owing to the increasing number of consumers shifting away from sodas and carbonated soft drinks. Moreover, key players innovating their product line by introducing new flavors are also attracting more consumers. Following insights show how the global sports drinks market will perform.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Sports Drink Market

North America is expected to remain dominant in the global sports drink market. North America sports drinks market is projected to reach nearly US$ 9,700 million value by the end of 2022. Owing to the increasing number of people seeking healthy and active lifestyle, the North America is witnessing steady growth in sports drinks market. Europe is anticipated to emerge as the second largest market in sports drinks. The region will showcase steady growth during 2017-2022. Isotonic sports drinks will emerge as one of the most-preferred sports drinks, surpassing US$ 11,700 million in revenues by 2022 end. Containing similar concentration of sugar and salt as in human body, while offering natural fluid balance makes Isotonic popular among athletes.

Recovery drinks on basis of consumption are gaining traction in the global sports drinks market. Towards the end of 2017, one out of every two sports drinks consumed globally will be a recovery drink. Compared to various distribution channels in sports drinks, Modern trade is expected to be the largest, gaining around one-third revenue share by the end of 2017. Meanwhile, E-Commerce is anticipated to account for the lowest revenue share in the global sports drink market.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for sports drink, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Abbott Laboratories, The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corp, Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Pepsico Inc., Nestlé S.A., GNC Holdings Inc., and PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc.

