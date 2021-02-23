Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Impacts Higher Demand Due to Increasing Contribution by Major Players during 2020 2030

The global automotive electronic manufacturing services market is witnessing promising growth due to the extension of the automotive industry. Globally, the automotive electronic manufacturing services market is driven by the extreme need to transform the driving experience of the consumers. The automotive electronic manufacturing services market is also driven by the increase in the adoption of automation technologies like advanced motor control, energy management systems, ADAS, etc. by manufacturers in the industry. In the urge of complete electrification and automation, automotive manufacturers have been progressively matching the pace in advances in technology. As a result, the automotive electronic manufacturing services industry made advances in making electronics in the automotive industry more reliable and cost-efficient. Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Electric Vehicle segments are predicted to gain momentum in the automotive electronic manufacturing services industry. All these factors will result in significant growth in the automotive electronic manufacturing services market.

Trends, Demand, and Challenges of the Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market

Growing demand for eco-friendly manufacturing solutions

Owing to increasing awareness about climate change and the environment increases the demand for eco-friendly solution in automotive sector. The players of the automotive electronic manufacturing services market are focusing on the implementation of carbon-cap or carbon trading plans to drive the push for eco-friendly manufacturing solutions. Electric cars are the new trends in the automotive market. Governments across the globe are encouraging the development of the electric cars market by providing tax benefits to the vendors. This is expected to be an important factor that will boost the automotive electronic manufacturing services market.

Rising demand for safety features will drive automotive electronic manufacturing services market

The growing concern regarding the safety of the passengers and driver is a vital factor driving the automotive electronic manufacturing services market globally. The safety features like emergency call systems, accident data recorders, alcohol ignition interlocks, airbags, and anti-lock braking in vehicles are driving the automotive electronic manufacturing services market. Moreover, the stringent laws and regulations of the governments regarding the mandatory installation of safety systems in vehicles are anticipated to fuel the automotive electronic manufacturing services market.

The protection of expensive and complex electronic systems from the electrical menace and strict government regulation regarding the safety of the vehicle may hamper the automotive electronic manufacturing services market.

Key Segmentation of the Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market

The global automotive electronic manufacturing services market can be segmented based on application, component, sales channel, and geographical region.

Segmentation of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Based on Application:

Audio & Infotainment

Power Train

Safety Systems

Body & Comfort

Electric Vehicle/Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Segmentation of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Based on Component:

Electronic Control Unit

Sensors

Current Carrying Devices

Others

Segmentation of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Based on Sales Channel:

OEMs

After-Market

Regional Outlook – Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market

In recent years, North America has shown substantial growth in the automotive electronic manufacturing services market due to the introduction of the latest technologies such as ADAS, advanced motor control, etc. in the automotive industry. European countries like UK, France, Germany, etc. are forecasted to show a steady growth in the automotive electronic manufacturing services market owing to the presence of leading automotive electronic manufacturing services players.

The Asian region is expected to hold a promising share in the automotive electronic manufacturing services market. Nations like Japan, China India, and Singapore are the leading Asian markets for automotive electronic manufacturing services.

Key Players of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market

The players of the automotive electronic manufacturing services market are focusing on strategic expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their positions. In 2019, Continental AG announced the decision of acquiring Kathrein Automotive GmbH. The players in the automotive electronic manufacturing services market include

Robert Bosch GmbH

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corp.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

OMRON Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

HGM Automotive Electronics

Delta Electronics Inc.

Delphi Technologies Inc.

HELLA GmbH & Co.

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Altera (Intel Corporation)

Panasonic Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive electronic manufacturing services market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data, as well as statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Automotive electronic manufacturing services market segments such as geography, product type, and end-use industry.

