EV Charging Cables Market Perceptions Targeting Industrial Expansion Studied during the Forecast Period 2020 2030

EV Charging cables are cables used for charging the electrical vehicles, it is installed with plugs on either ends which can differ with respect to vehicle variants and charger types. The increasing preference towards e-mobility to reduce air and noise pollution has led to the growth of EV charging cables market. The favourable government strategies for the growth of electric vehicles like EU’s ‘Europe on the move’, which was a package that aimed at making Europe a leader in clean, competitive and connected mobility has led to an increase in demand for the EV charging cables market.

The growing number of electric vehicles in China, Europe and the USA has resulted in a rapid rise in the installation of charging stations thereby helping the EV charging cables market growth. The global automotive players are now turning their focus on developing electric vehicles to survive the post-fossil fuel era, therefore, triggering the demand in EV charging cables market for efficient, durable and high-power charging cables. The COVID19 situation coupled with the global economic slowdown has significantly affected the EV charging cables market since the automotive sector is one of the worst-hit sectors. Although, there is optimism that the overall electric industry will pick up the pace at the end of this financial year ultimately foreseen to reinforce the demand for EV charging cables market.

EV Charging Cables Market: Market segmentation

The EV charging cables market can be segmented based on product type, voltage capacity, power supply and region.

By product type, the EV charging cables market can be segmented as:

Mode 2 EV charging cables

Mode 3 EV charging cables

By voltage capacity, the EV charging cables market can be segmented as:

16 Amp

32 Amp

By power supply, the EV charging cables market can be segmented as:

DC

AC

EV Charging Cables Market growth expected to elevate in the Asia Pacific region

The electric vehicle industry has observed strong growth in countries like China, Japan and South Korea which is significantly contributing to the EV charging cables market growth. China is seen as the largest electric vehicle manufacturing country which ultimately has resulted in the rise of the EV charging cables market. Owing to the increased use of electric vehicles in the Asia Pacific region there has been an upsurge in the demand for EV charging cables market in this region. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the EV charging cables market due to the presence of leading companies that provide electric vehicle charging infrastructure and supply equipment. The European Union has introduced initiatives like Green eMotion to promote the electric vehicles market thereby fuelling the growth of the EV charging cables market in this region. Furthermore, the rising number of public EV charging stations in Europe is another factor contributing to the growth of EV charging cables market.

COVID19: Declining Demand for EV and Stalled Public EV Charging Projects to affect the EV Charging Cables Market

The spread of COVID19 has resulted in a scarcity of demand for electric vehicles and shutting down of vendor stores contributing to the decline of the EV charging cables market. The restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic has resulted in majority of the production facilities being closed or are unable to attain full production capacity in the EV charging cables market. The global economic slowdown caused due to the pandemic may affect the investments on EV charging station infrastructure projects affecting the demand for the EV charging cables market. On the other hand, the market players are optimistic that the EV charging cables market will grow as a result of an increase in demand for environment-friendly electric vehicles in post-pandemic period with people being more aware of the conservation of the ecosystem.

Fast Charging Technology and Partnerships with EV Manufacturers to be the Key Strategy of Top EV Charging Cable Manufacturers

The EV charging cables market is a technologically evolving, highly competitive market with dominant players spread across North America, Europe and China. The technological improvements like fast charging cables, type-2 connecter plugs, etc have provided scope for improvement for the competitors in the EV charging cables market. The competitors in the EV charging cables market are focusing on the capacity of the cables to provide fast charging ability along with durability. The global EV charging cables market players are entering into mergers or partnerships like Aptiv entering into a formation of autonomous driving joint venture with Hyundai, AMPLY power entering into a partnership with BYD to gain an edge over their competitors in the EV charging cables market. The major EV charging cables market players include Leoni AG (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), BESEN Group (China), Aptiv (Ireland), Phoenix Contact (Germany), and Coroplast (Germany).

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the EV charging cables market and contains deep insights, facts, historical and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to EV charging cables market segments such as by product type, voltage capacity, power supply, and region.

