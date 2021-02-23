Fractionated Pulses Market across Regional Markets Pushing Revenue Growth during Forecast Period 2020 2030

Consumers, nowadays, are very conscious about their health and this leads them to demand fractionated pulses due to its various health benefits. The fractionated pulses are mainly available in the form of starches and proteins. Due to the increasing demand for vegetable source protein, the demand for fractionated pulses is growing rapidly in the global fractionated pulses market. Owing to the increasing population and demand, the transition from animal-based to plant-based protein supply is advantageous from a long-term economic and environmental point of view. Fractionation is one of the effective ways to increase the value of pulses through their efficient fractionation into starch, protein, and fibre. Fractionated pulses have several applications mainly in the food & beverages industry and the animal feed industry for example it is simply used as ingredient or additive in foods. The fractionated pulses increase the nutritional value of foods without compromising the taste, flavour, colour, and aroma of the food. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the global fractionated pulses market during the forecast period.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4902

Increasing Demand For Ready To Food

The rising trend towards fast-cooking foods, ready-to-eat foods, and convenient foods is fostering the fractionated pulses market. The fractionated pulses i.e. pulse starch, fibres, and proteins are a key ingredient for ready-to-eat and fast-cooking foods due to its health benefits. Fractionated pulses based foods are very convenient for the busy and working population who do not have much time to care for their diet. The fractionated pulses are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry and the personal care industry for producing health supplements. This factor will significantly drive the fractionated pulses market. Globally, many consumers are facing problems due to the presence of a substantial amount of cholesterol in their regular diet. This is resulting in them to demand fractionated pulses based foods that are rich in protein and provides essential vitamins, minerals, and complex carbohydrates. Apart from various other health benefits, fractionated pulses contain low-fat. These factors will further propel the growth of the fractionated pulses market.

The stringent norms and regulations of various international bodies like the FDA may hamper the fractionated pulses market. Moreover, the regular fluctuating price of the pulses is another restraining factor of the global fractionated pulses market.

Key Segmentation Of Fractionated Pulses Market

Fractionated Pulses Market can be segregated on the basis of the method of fractionation, type, and application.

Segregation of Fractionated Pulses Market based on the method of fractionation:

Wet Fractionation

Dry Fractionation

Segregation of Fractionated Pulses Market based on type:

Starch

Protein

Fibre

Segregation of Fractionated Pulses Market based on application:

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Others (Pharmaceutical, personal care, etc.)

Regional Outlook of the Fractionated Pulses Market

The East Asia and South Asia regions are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the presence of leading pulse producing nations like India, China, Myanmar, etc. India accounts for 1/4th of the global production of pulses. North America and Europe are expected to have a substantial rate of growth in the fractionated pulses market due to the increasing number of working and health-conscious population. Latin America and The Middle East and Africa will have a steady growth rate over the forecast period.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=4902

Key Players Of The Global Fractionated Pulses Market

Global fractionated pulses market is fragmented and various players are using strategies like expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships to increase their footprints in the market. In 2018, Verdient Foods and Ingredion Inc. entered into a joint venture to expand the product portfolio in the pulse-based products.In 2019, Roquette Freres launched two new plant-based proteins product from peas and fava beans. This product launch aimed at catering the growing consumer demand for sustainable nutritional sources. The key players are as follows:

AGT Food and Ingredients

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Freres

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Axiom Foods Inc.

Emsland Group

Dakota Dry Bean

Puris

The Scoular Company

Avena Foods Ltd.

Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse

Batory Foods

COSUCRA

Vestkorn

SunOpta

Verdient Foods

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Fractionated pulses market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data, as well as statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Fractionated pulses market segments such as geography, product type, and end-use industry.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4902

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates