Perilla Protein Market Expected to Record Growth with Rapidly Growing during 2020 2030

In earlier time meat has been considered as best source of protein. In recent time as awareness about various diseases related to meat has increased its demand has fallen. Vegan culture has boosted the demand for plant-based protein as a substitute for meat protein. Sudden trends towards health consciousness and consumption of plant-based nutrition has propelled the research and development in plant-based protein industry. Perilla protein is also being developed as plant-based protein owing to its high protein contain and other protein stimulating agents. Perilla protein is derived from the perilla frutescens plant which belongs to mint family which has prominent application in herbal industry.

Perilla Protein extract emerging as Herbal companion for treatment various diseases

Perilla protein extract used to treat to various respiratory disease like Asthma, nausea, sunstroke and muscle spasm. Furthermore, perilla protein isolate has various properties like water absorption capacity, oil holding capacity, emulsifying and foaming properties. Due to which demand for perilla protein likely to stimulate in food and beverages industry over the industrial forecast period. Perilla protein is also used in animal feed and fertilizers owing to their high protein content which likely to boost their demand in agriculture industry. Perilla protein extract powder is widely being used as flavouring agents, skin care agents. With all these precisely affecting the perilla protein demand it is most likely that it will see a drastic upsurge in near future.

Growing concern about animal welfare, increased awareness about harmful diseases due to meat consumption has driven the plant-based protein market. Furthermore, rise in vegan population, shortage of protein-based diet, growing awareness about plant nutrition has boosted the market for plant-based protein like perilla protein. The growing herbal medicine, die and ink industries also fuelled the market for perilla protein.

Segmentation: Perilla Protein Market

Based on types perilla protein market is classified into different parts like product and application and end use sector

Based on form perilla protein market is segmented into

Protein Extract Powder

Oil

Based on application perilla protein market is segmented into

Emulsifying Agent

Foaming Agent

Flavouring Agent

Others

Based on end use industry perilla protein market is segmented into

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Healthcare Industry

Others

Asia and Europe likely to boost the market for Perilla Protein

Emerging economies china and India being prominent exporter of herbal medicines has fuelled the market for perilla protein. Perilla leaves are widely being used to make herbal medicines since ancient time in Asia. Flourishing food and beverages industry, research and development in pharmaceutical market, health conscious population has boosted the perilla protein market in these developing economies. The demand for perilla protein is anticipated to grow in North America and Europe. Rise in vegan culture, increased awareness about herbal medicines, growing concern about animal welfare are one of the common factors contributing to overall growth of the market. Europe being prominent importer herbs and medicines likely to augment the market for perilla protein. Furthermore, Asia being prominent manufacturer of dyes and ink is going to boost the market for perilla leaves and perilla protein extract.

COVID-19 will have Positive Impact on Perilla Protein owing to Increased Demand of Nutritional Diet

Government imposed lockdown has stopped further manufacturing perilla extract or other derived product. With all these precisely affecting the demand it is most likely that demand for perilla extract or perilla protein likely to decrease for shorter amount of time. On the contrary COVID-19 has also boosted research based eco system in pharmaceutical industry.

Wide Applications of Perilla Protein in to End Use Industries is Projected to Boost Prilla Protein

Key players in the market are offering wide rang perilla protein extract product for cosmetics and healthcare application. For instance, AuNutra Industries Inc one of the key players offers perilla leaf protein extract that can be used to prevent allergic reaction. Furthermore, Maypro Industries offer perilla seed oil as an herbal medicine for heart disease, anticancer and other diseases. 3W Botanical Extract, Inc. one of the key players situated in china also offers perilla protein extract powder for healthcare purpose. Further key players in the perilla protein market are PL Thomas & Co, BOC sciences, Xi’an Realin Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

