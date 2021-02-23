Lactoperoxidase Market Size, Status, Industry Players, Growth Opportunities and Forecast until the end 2030

Rising disposable income coupled with increasing number of health conscious people across the globe is expected to support the demand of lactoperoxidase market in the future. Lactoperoxidase is an effective antimicrobial agent which leads its rising demand in food, cosmetics and ophthalmic solutions industry. Medical applications of lactoperoxidase is likely to push the demand of lactoperoxidase market.

Lactoperoxidase is a hemoprotein which produce oxidizing agents. It is primarily found in cervical mucus, saliva, milk and nasal glands. The lactoperoxidase system plays an important role in the innate immune system by killing bacteria in milk and mucus secretions which likely to boost the lactoperoxidase market.

Food Processing Industries Likely to Boost the Sales of Lactoperoxidase during the Forecast Period

Lactoperoxidase plays an important role in the boosting immune defence system. It has been used in toothpaste or mouth rinse to reduce oral bacteria which is likely to boost the lactoperoxidase market. Antibody conjugates of glucose oxidase and lactoperoxidase are effective in killing tumour cells in vitro. This clinical applications likely to expand the demand of lactoperoxidase market.

Lactoperoxidase Market: Segmentation

Lactoperoxidase market is segmented into different parts based on the product type, application and distribution channel. On the basis of applications, food and beverages as well as pharmaceuticals sector is acquiring higher market share due to its anti-bacterial properties.

Based on product type, lactoperoxidase market is segmented into:

Spray Dried Powder

Freeze Dried Powder

Based on application, lactoperoxidase market is segmented into:

Food Products

Nutraceutical Ingredient

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

North America Continues to Dominate the Lactoperoxidase Market

North America accounts for more than one third of lactoperoxidase market share. Rising health consciousness and consumer awareness is likely to push the lactoperoxidase market. Strenuous activities, lifestyle and more number of athletes is likely to push lactoperoxidase market in North America.

Owing to the robust performance in Germany and United Kingdom, Europe generates a significant revenue share in lactoperoxidase market. Germany’s innovative food and industry sectors especially the dairy industry has provided a great opportunity to the lactoperoxidase market. East and South Asia has strong growth potential in the lactoperoxidase market. Personal care is a major market in China and India. Hence, lactoperoxidase is expected to record a surging demand for its applications in personal care product. Rise in awareness on various health issues, growing population and increasing disposable income are key factors to drive lactoperoxidase market.

COVID-19 Temporarily negatively Impact the Growth of Lactoperoxidase Market

The lactoperoxidase market is mainly driven by increasing financial incentives and regulatory supports from the governments globally. The lactoperoxidase market is affected negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the projects in China, US, Germany and South Korea are delayed. Companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prominent Market Players to Adopt Expansion Strategies to Push Sales of Lactoperoxidase Market

The lactoperoxidase market is highly concentrated with the presence of tier I regional and global players. The prominent players of the lactoperoxidase market are Synlait Milk, Fonterra, Glanbia plc, Bega Cheese Ltd, FrienslandCampina etc. Prominent market players try to have a competitive advantage by expanding its product range, differentiation, functional benefits etc. Companies are also adopting strategies of mergers and acquisitions to expand its global presence. For instance, Glanbia plc acquired Slimfast which enabled company to have strong market presence in United Kingdom and United States.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Lactoperoxidase Market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the segments in the Lactoperoxidase Market, such as geography, product type, type, and sales channel.

