Heparin API market Rising Demand from Developing Nations Influencing Market Growth in the Coming Years 2020 2030

Heparin is used as anti-coagulant responsible for blood thinning and preventing the formation of blood clots. The small amount of heparin is also used for preventing the formation of blood clots in catheters. Heparin API is a pharmaceutical ingredient used in the manufacturing of heparin drug for various disorders like acute coronary syndrome, atrial fibrillation, pulmonary embolism or hemofiltration. According to the American Heart Association, in 2016 there were around 15.5 million cases of coronary heart disease were reported in the U.S. This rise in blood-related conditions is expected to rise the demand of heparin in the global market.

Delay of manufacturing activities and supply chain disruption due to lockdown implemented in various countries will have short term negative impact on heparin API market growth rate. Reduction in diagnosis and treatment adoption rate owing to decreased visits to healthcare facilities is expected to delay the growth of heparin API market. There has been a significant shift of focus among biopharmaceuticals for developing coronavirus cure tending to hinder heparin API market growth.

Increasing prevalence of blood disorders is expected to drive the growth of heparin API market. The rise in the number of manufacturers and domestic players in the Asia-Pacific region will boost heparin API market growth. Changing lifestyle habit propel the risk of disease and hence will increase demand for heparin API. Significant increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to increase demand for heparin API market during the forecast period. The increasing number of generic drugs will lead to a rise in demand for heparin API market in the coming decade. Pricing regulations laid by the government on the various drug is expected to challenge heparin API market growth.

The global heparin API market is classified based on product type, active, drug type, indication and region.

Based on product type, the heparin API market is segmented into the following:

Generic

Innovative

Based on active, the heparin API market is segmented into the following:

Heparin Sodium

Heparin Calcium

Others

Based on drug type, the heparin API market is segmented into the following:

Over-the-counter

Prescribed

Based on the indication, the heparin API market is segmented into the following:

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Atrial Fibrillation

Hemofiltration

Deep-Vein Thrombosis

Cardiopulmonary Bypass

Infix Central/Peripheral Venous Catheters

Generic product type is expected to generate the highest revenue for heparin API market. Whereas, based on active, heparin sodium is most common in heparin API market followed by heparin sodium. Among the drug type prescribed drug type is expected to hold a major share of heparin API market during the forecast period. Acute coronary syndrome contributes maximum revenue in heparin API market followed by atrial fibrillation due to increased prevalence among the population above 20 years.

North America will continue to dominate the heparin API market in the coming decade with an increased number of market players in the region. The high rate of prevalence of cardiovascular disorders increases the demand for heparin API market in North America. Europe is the second leading region in heparin API market with increased investments towards research and development activities. Asia-pacific is lucrative with a higher growth rate in the heparin API market during the forecast period with a large prevalent patient population in the region. The increasing number of domestic players in Asia-Pacific makes it lucrative for heparin API market growth. The Middle East and Africa are expected to observe the least growth in heparin API market due to less healthcare expenditure in the region. Poor economic conditions in the Middle East and Africa make them untapped regions with less product penetration of heparin API market.

Some key players contributing in heparin API market are Pfizer Inc., Aspen Oss BV, Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Jiulong Biochemicals, Bioiberica S.A., Changzhou Qianhong, Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Yino Pharma Limited, Tiandong County, Opocrin Spa, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Yantai Dongcheng and others.

