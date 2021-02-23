Ambulatory heart Monitor Market Projections Analyzed To Inspect Growth Trends during Forecast Period 2020 2030

Ambulatory heart monitor is a cardiac activity monitoring and recording device which uses non invasive electrocardiogram (EKG) to record heart rhythm for 24-72 hours. Such cardiac activity monitoring by ambulatory heart monitor is crucial for cardiovascular diseases (CVD). According to the World Heart Federation, over 17.3 million deaths are reported every year due to heart complications. The symptoms of CVD include coronary heart diseases, heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias) and heart defects. Ambulatory heart monitor have seen a surge in demand due to the escalating CVD cases driven by various cardiac complications induced by stressful environment and genetic issues such as catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia and QT syndrome. Ambulatory heart monitor is available as mobile cardiac telemetry, Holter monitor and event monitors. The global ambulatory heart monitor market is anticipated to grow with the rising cardiovascular diseases, expanding geriatric population, high demand for ambulatory heart monitors for its utility, efficacy and cost-effectiveness and technological enhancements. Coronavirus pandemic has propelled the global ambulatory heart monitor market due to the peak demand for ambulatory heart monitors for the vulnerable patients of CVD infected with Coronavirus. Mobile cardiac telemetry is in high demand for the remote monitoring of patients to maintain the social distancing and nullifying the need for hospitalization.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5195

The global ambulatory heart monitor market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, expanding geriatric populations, lifestyle, urbanization, elevating global healthcare infrastructure, funds for R&D for ambulatory heart monitor, favorable reimbursement policies, high-end demand and the technological advancements of ambulatory heart monitors. The CVDs complications are associated with obesity, strokes, heart attacks, poor diet, hypertension and many others. The underlined CVDs push the demand of ambulatory heart monitors such as mobile cardiac telemetry, Holter monitor and event monitors. The active product approval and launches are also propelling the market for eg. CardioSTAT continuous ECG monitoring system, ambulatory heart monitor by Icentia. The key market players are working with the motive to develop novel ambulatory heart monitor equipped with compact size, faster processing, improved connectivity and operations, wearable technologies with real-time ambulatory heart monitoring. However, the high cost, strict regulatory procedures, frequent recall of ambulatory heart monitor products and the dearth of skilled medical professional s constraints the ambulatory heart monitor market. Although the overall global ambulatory heart monitor market is anticipated to grow with the rising cardiovascular diseases and rising demands of ambulatory heart monitor with improved efficacy, cost-effectiveness and technological advancements.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>>https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=5195

The global ambulatory heart monitor market is segmented into type, end-users and regions.

By type, the global ambulatory heart monitor market is further segmented into:

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Holter Monitor

Event Monitors

Others

By end-users, the global ambulatory heart monitor market is further segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other

The global ambulatory heart monitor market is poised to grow lucratively with the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advancing technologies and high demand for ambulatory heart monitors. By types, mobile cardiac telemetry dominates the ambulatory heart monitor types due to its advance features of rapid detection, user-friendly, light-weight and remote monitoring. By end-users, hospitals lead the ambulatory heart monitor end-users due to their omnipresence, advanced services for diagnostics and care, trained staffs and reimbursement policies.

North America dominates the global ambulatory heart monitor market with major attributions by the massive burden of cardiovascular diseases, awareness, advanced healthcare infrastructure and R&D and a wide array of available ambulatory heart monitors. Europe holds the second largest global ambulatory heart monitor market due to the highest cases of cardiac arrests, technological advancements and advanced medical facilities. Asia-pacific ambulatory heart monitor market is growing with the fastest rate due to the high rate of atrial fibrillation, cardiac arrests and other CVDs, along with the favourable reimbursements, advancing healthcare and R&D and regional players of ambulatory heart monitors. Latin America ambulatory heart monitor market is growing with the increasing awareness of CVDs and ambulatory heart monitors, along with the progressing healthcare. MEA &Africa ambulatory heart monitor market is growing gradually due to the rising cases of Arrhythmia and other prevalent CVDs.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5195

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates