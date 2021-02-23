Canine Parvovirus Market Analysis Focuses on Innovations & Opportunities Experienced Across Major Economies, reports Fact.MR

Canine parvovirus is a contagious virus affecting dog population. The affected dogs suffer from gastrointestinal infections due parvovirus. It is a highly infectious diseases caused by either direct or indirect contact with infected fecal matter of other infected dogs. The major symptoms include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, lethargy together with fever. The gestation period for the symptoms to occur range from three to seven days. Dehydration caused due to vomiting and diarrhea can make cases critical as this destroys the electrolyte balance of the body and makes the immune system weak. Puppies suffering from canine parvovirus are more prone to succumbing to the virus. The condition is preventable with vaccines however the mortality is above 90% in cases of untreated dogs. The virus is said to affect other mammals also like foxes and cats.

The extended periods of lockdowns and restriction on movements due to COVID-19 pandemic can affect the accessibility of veterinary hospitalization which is required in canine parvovirus infection cases. This could delay the diagnosis and treatment of the canine parvovirus condition thereby impacting the global canine parvovirus treatment market.

Canine Parvovirus Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major driver for the global canine parvovirus market would the growing pet owners worldwide which is evident from the fact that the number of pet owners has more than tripled in the USA from 1970s. The increasing income disposability of people coupled with their willingness to invest in pet care can be yet another driver for the global canine parvovirus market. The shift in the way pets are cared for and growing number of millennial pet owners can also provide push to the global canine parvovirus market. The major barrier in the development of the global canine parvovirus market could be the general unawareness among the pet owners about the canine parvovirus in the developing countries.

Canine Parvovirus Market: Segmentation

The global canine parvovirus market is segmented based on the drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and region.

By drug class, the global canine parvovirus treatment market is segmented as:

Antibiotics

Antiemetics

Intravenous (IV) Fluids

Others

By route of administration, the global canine parvovirus treatment market is segmented as:

Intravenous

Oral

By distribution channel type, the global canine parvovirus market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pet Drugs Stores

Veterinary Drugs Stores

Canine Parvovirus Market: Overview

The global canine parvovirus market can be expected to grow at a steady rate as it is estimated that there are over 470 million pet dogs worldwide. Based on the drug class, intravenous fluids can be expected to grow robustly in the global canine parvovirus market as dehydration due to vomiting and diarrhea is a major critical condition in a dog suffering from parvovirus. Based on route of administration, intravenous segment is poised to be the lucrative in the global canine parvovirus treatment market owing to drug administration convenience. Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies can be estimated to register a robust growth in the global canine parvovirus treatment market owing to the fact that dogs suffering from canine parvovirus in most cases need hospitalization.

Canine Parvovirus Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to constitute the major share in the global canine parvovirus treatment market since it is estimated that the households in the USA spend around 50 billion USD annually on pet care. Europe can be the next attractive market since it has a pet dog population of around 75 million. Asia can be expected as the emerging market in the global canine parvovirus treatment market since there are many countries like China, India and Japan with growing pet dog population. Middle East along with Africa can be estimated to register sluggish growth in the global canine parvovirus treatment market due to low income disposability and adoption in the region.

Canine Parvovirus Market: Key Players

The major players operating in the global canine parvovirus market are Merck Animal Health, Zoetis United States, Amber Naturalz, Merial (Sanofi), MSD Animal Health, Durvet, Elanco among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

