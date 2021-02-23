Surgical AR Systems Market Prime Economies Expected to Deliver Major Growth until 2030

The surgical AR (augmented reality) system is a surgical device that incorporates data visualization, helps to superimpose the computer generated images on the surgeon’s view enhancing the operative experience during the complex surgeries.

The surgical AR systems market witnessed additional growth in the Covid-19 outbreak owing to wide range of the surgical applications such as medical training and evaluation of surgical arrangements. Moreover, increased demand of surgical AR systems in the healthcare sectors and the healthcare expenditure for the surgical treatments are the factors that expect to propel the surgical AR systems market growth in the forecast period.

Surge in prevalence of various disorders and surgeries has inclined surgeons towards the rise in demand for the surgical AR systems due to advancement in the technology that minimizes the complexity during the surgeries expects to drive the surgical AR systems market growth. Rise in healthcare expenditure is the macroeconomic factor that propels the surgical AR systems market growth. Lack of superior digital skills due to the complex procedure for the accessibility of surgical AR technology expects to restrain the surgical AR systems market growth in the future. Moreover, high cost of the system, battery backup are the factor hinders the surgical AR systems market growth.

The global surgical AR systems market is segmented based on the product, technology, device type, application, end-user, and the region.

Based on product type, the surgical AR systems market is segmented as:

Hardware Sensors Displays and projectors Position trackers Semiconductor components Cameras

Software Applications

Others

Based on technology, the surgical AR systems market is segmented as:

Wearable AR system

Vision-based AR system

Spatial AR system

Mobile device-based AR system

Others

Based on the device type, the surgical AR systems market is segmented as:

Head mounted display

Handled devices

Others

Based on application, the surgical AR systems market is segmented as:

Surgery

Patient care management

Pharmacy management

Others

Based on end-user the surgical AR systems market is segmented as:

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Clinics

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnological Industries

Community Pharmacies

Based on region, the surgical AR systems market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle-East & Africa

Based on the product segment, the hardware is expected to witness the significant growth in the surgical AR systems market as the hardware components expects to provide optimum benefits that increased the demand of the hardware products in the surgical AR systems market. Based on technology, the mobile device based surgical AR system hold the largest share owing to its advanced compass and navigating technology. Based on the device type, the head mounted display expects to hold the largest market share owing to its widespread adoption in the healthcare sectors. Based on the application, the surgery sector hold the largest share in the surgical AR systems market due to the advanced technology of AR system that enhances the operative experience during the surgeries. Based on the end user segment, surgical centers dominates the surgical AR systems market owing to advancement in the healthcare technologies.

North America continues to dominate the global surgical AR systems market owing the presence of the leading medical devices manufacturer, rising awareness among people, increasing healthcare expenditure especially on the surgical devices in this region. Europe’s surgical AR systems market is expected to gain significant traction due to increased focus on the research and development areas that aims to rise in surgical procedures with technological advancement in the healthcare. Latin America and Middle East & Africa exhibits the least lucrative opportunity due to lower health care expenditure.

The key players contributing to the surgical AR systems market are Philips Health care, Siemens Health Care, Intutive Surgical, CAE Health Care, Zugara Inc., Vuzix Co., Orca Health, Inc., Atheer, Augmedix, Firsthand Technology, Artoolworks, Inc., Augmented Pixels Co., Kooaba Ag, Layer B.V, and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, product types, technologies, device type, applications, and end-users.

