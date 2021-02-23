Due to the Outbreak of COVID-19, Global Percussion Vests Market Generated a Sharp Decline in Demand for the fiscal year 2020, Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Percussion Vest also known as the high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) vests. It is an air-way clearance system used to treat the cystic fibrosis (a sticky mucus produced in the lungs) or other respiratory complications. Cystic fibrosis is a hereditary disease that may cause respiratory dysfunction by abnormal mucus secretion to the airways that can lead to severe airway damage due to bacterial infection.

The percussion vests comprises of two parts of the machine, the one with the inflatable vests, and the other is the air-pulse generator that generates air through the hoses (almost 20 times per second) that deflates and inflates the vests forming vibrations to the chest that loses the mucus and pushes the cough upwards.

For instance, World Health Organization (WHO), estimated that nearly 65 million people suffers from severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), among which about 3 million patients lose their lives each year due to the respiratory disease. Additionally, according to the American Lung Association, nearly about 37 million adults in U.S. are suffering from chronic respiratory disease due to attribution of rich lifestyle, consumption of tobacco, and smoking.

COVID-19 outbreak in December 2019, has affected the global economy that halted the functioning of various industries and the manufacturing facilities. The business across the world has encountered labor shortage, lack of raw material, disruption in the supply chain that had projected severe shortage of the medical supplies and thus appeared to subsequently affect the global percussion vests market during the forecast period.

Percussion Vests Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to boost the percussion vests market growth. The portability of device with the advanced development and the reduced hospitalization rate across worldwide, has increased the demand for the percussion vests that expects to drive the percussion vests market during the forecast period.

Growing preference for the point-of-care testing as well as cost-effective lab tests expects to propel the percussion vests market growth. Regional players are expected to dominate the market share owing to stringent regulations and development. However, the lack of availability of the product and the high cost of the advanced system may hamper the percussion vests market growth.

Percussion Vests Market: Segmentation

Based on the product type, the percussion vests market is segmented as:

AffloVest

RespirTech

Vest Type

Smart Vest

Based on the application, the percussion vests market is segmented as:

Chronic bronchitis

Cerebral palsy

Bronchiectasis

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Spinal muscular atrophy

Muscular dystrophy

Post-operative lung transplant

Pneumonia

Others

Based on the end-user, the percussion vests market is segmented as:

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Based on the region, the percussion vests market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Percussion Vests Market: Overview

The percussion vests market growth may rise at a substantial rate during the forecast period owing to the rise in the prevalence of respiratory disease globally. Based on the type, Afflovest segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the market due to the rise in demand for the device in the global percussion vests market. Based on the end users, the others segment dominated the percussion vests market.

The advanced technology of the percussion vest comprising portable use of the device dropped the hospitalization visit, and increased awareness of the treatment among the peoples expects to fuel the percussion vests market growth.

Percussion Vests Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America expects to dominate the percussion vests market during the forecast period owing to increased prevalence of chronic respiratory disease incidence in the region.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are the leading regions anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to rising treatment awareness, attribution to increase in the respiratory disorder patient pool and increasing improvement in the healthcare sector. Other regions like Latin America and the Middle East and Africa expects to create least opportunities during the forecast period.

Percussion Vests Market: Key Players

The major players contributing to Percussion Vests Market are Royal Philips, Hillrom, Respiratory Technologies, Inc., Electromed, Inc., International Biophysics Co., Aetna, Inc., and others.

The research report on percussion vests market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on the market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product types, applications, and end users.

