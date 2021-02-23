Report: The Impact of COVID-19 on Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market, Projected Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Primary ciliary dskinesia is a rare condition which is also known as Kartagener syndrome or immotile ciliary syndrome. This condition leads to chronic respiratory tract infections or other related conditions, normally occur in internal organs of the human body. The major symptoms of this condition are caused by abnormal flagella and cilia. Normally flagella are microscopic, thread-like projections that stick out from the surface of cells.

They are found in the linings of the airway, the reproductive system, and other organs and tissues. In many cases, primary ciliary dyskinesia can caused by mutations in the genes which results in defective flagella or cilia that are unable to move or move abnormally. As flagella have many important functions within the body, defects in these structures part can cause diseased condition.

The major driving factor for primary ciliary dyskinesia market is rising prevalence of respiratory tract diseases like COPD and asthma. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that between 6.7 million and 9.3 million adults worldwide suffer with respiratory problems along with 147,101 deaths occurred due to chronic lower respiratory diseases.

It is predicted to be the third most death causing factor for primary ciliary dyskinesia disease. Thus, increasing prevalence of respiratory tract diseases will boost the growth of primary ciliary dyskinesia market.

The funding for respiratory tract diseases like COPD and asthma supports researchers to focus and increase research about pediatric and adult respiratory tract diseases, which can also drive to the growth of primary ciliary dyskinesia market.

Moreover, high cost of the current treatment and diagnosis methods along with lack of awareness about rare respiratory diseases such as primary ciliary dyskinesia is expected to restrain the growth of primary ciliary dyskinesia Market.

Mass technological transformation of the global healthcare industry has left key market participants struggling to traverse the complexities of medical and life sciences. Given the shifting dynamics of the global healthcare sector, pharma and biotech companies are taking measured efforts to improve patient outcomes in an effective manner, while keeping a careful watch on the bottom line.

Much is being said about Artificial Intelligence taking over manual back office and supply chain operations in the healthcare ecosystem, threatening to replace physicians from critical claims processing roles. This might put pressure on pharmaceutical companies to ensure readiness to the new technology.

Big data and analytics will drive patient outcomes in a big way, and the coming years will witness a growing emphasis on healthcare service providers in the business of gathering and processing patient health data.

Creating outcome-oriented financial models to maximize reimbursements in value-based healthcare will be a strategic shift from the traditional fees-for-services model. This implies that pharmaceutical companies will need to devise appropriate measures to optimize costs and improve the quality of patient care.

The global primary ciliary dyskinesia Market is segmented on the basis of Treatment, Diagnosis and End User.

On the basis of Treatment, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Segmentation into:

Drug Treatment

Erythromycin

Clarithromycin

Azithromycin

Others

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Others

On the basis of Diagnosis, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Segmentation into:

Genetic Testing

Electron and video Microscopy

Others

On the basis of End User, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Segmentation into:

Research Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

The global primary ciliary dyskinesia is majorly dominated by the drug treatment among treatment segment. Among the drug treatment, clarithromycinis becoming more popular as they can be used to treat many different types of bacterial infections affecting the respiratory system and skin. Clarithromycin is also used together with other medicines to treat stomach ulcers caused by Helicobacter pylori.

Based on the diagnosis, electron and video microscopy is expected to dominate the market growth. These are the main methods to take a sample either from airway or nasal cavity to analyze the sample under a microscope.

Hospitals will generate largest revenue share in primary ciliary dyskinesia market as the hospitals use advanced technology medical devices for patient care and also instant care will be available with use of microscopy test to asthma or COPD patients.

COVID-19 which, originated in the city of Wuhan, Mainland China, has spread aggressively to evolve into a global pandemic involving more than 170 countries. This pandemic has affected lives across the economic, social and political sphere. Treating COVID 19 infected patients is the primary focus of doctors and physicians alike at the moment, as this infection has no available cure.

A breakthrough at this moment can increase the stock prices of primary ciliary dyskinesia manufacturers due to increase patient pool thereby driving the growth of primary ciliary dyskinesia market.

North America is projected to emerge as prominent market in the global primary ciliary dyskinesia market due to increasing prevalence of respiratory tract diseases along with updating technology for rare diseases diagnosis and treatment methods.

Europe is expected to hold prominent share in the global primary ciliary dyskinesia market throughout the study period due to encouraging government policies for research & development and healthcare professionals by various European countries such as France and Germany.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to more number of developing nations such as India, china are encouraging the growth of the healthcare domain. Furthermore, increasing patient population from respiratory tract diseases in developing countries will directly increase the demand for various treatment methods and will boost the growth of the primary ciliary dyskinesia market.

Some of the major key players competing in the global Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Rotech Healthcare Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Allied Healthcare Inc., Novartis AG, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Pfizer Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Ltd., Teva UK Limited Acare Technology Co., Teruma Medical Corporation, Greinier Bio One International GmBH and others.

