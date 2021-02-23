Coronavirus (COVID-19): Dexamethasone Market News, Analysis and Current and Forecast Demand

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Dexamethasone is corticosteroid drug used to treat many conditions like skin disease, rheumatic disease, lung disease, bowel disorders and certain cancers. Dexamethasone is an anti-inflammatory drug and hence reduces symptoms like allergy and swelling. It also has properties like immunosuppression and can penetrate into the brain. Anti-inflammatory effects of Dexamethasone are complex in nature, but primarily the mechanism of action is via inhibition of inflammatory cells and suppression of inflammatory mediator expression. Dexamethasone systemic formulation is used in treatment of Addison’s Disease, Allergic Rhinitis, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Aspiration Pneumonia, Asthma, eczema, Psoriasis, Meningitis, ulcerative colitis, Neurosarcoidosis etc. Dexamethasone nasal formulation is used in treatment for nasal congestion.

Dexamethasone ophthalmic formulation is used for the treatment of Conjunctivitis, Iritis, Postoperative Ocular Inflammation Macular Edema and Keratitis. Dexamethasone otic formulation can be used for Otitis Externa and otitis media. Dexamethasone is also tested under clinical trials for conditions like supraclavicular block, pain caused post operation in patients under Periacetabular Osteotomy, Herpes Simplex Virus Encephalitis, Postoperative effects in IBD, Multiple myeloma, SARSCov-2 Infection. Few side effects of Dexamethasone include increased appetite, heartburn, insomnia and muscle weakness etc.

Dexamethasone market: Drivers and restraints

The factors such as global COVID-19 prevalence, growth in death rate, and authorization for emergency use of Dexamethasone for COVID-19 can be market drivers. Dexamethasone has proven to be a promising drug to treat COVID -19 pandemic emergency. The COVID-19 scenario is a very good opportunity for Local drug manufacturers. This is a major factor for the growth of Dexamethasone market.

The increase in the prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are required to manufacture Dexamethasone can be a lucrative factor for pharma players as majority of the basic raw material comes from China. Dexamethasone in the form of oral, otic, ocular etc. can be used in treatment of a plethora of diseases and its increasing demand for this reason can lead to growth of the market.

Currently, with the escalation of COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare systems are affected worldwide. Increasing preventive measures like vaccines under development can hamper the dexamethasone market in case of COVID-19. As valuable medical resources are diverted for addressing Covid-19 pandemic, the manufacturing process of Dexamethasone has come to halt. The manufacturers are facing challenges of ensuring access raw materials. The biggest worry of manufacturers are the supply of these drugs. This impact of COVID-19 can negatively affect Dexamethasone market.

Dexamethasone market: Segmentation

The global Dexamethasone market is segmented based on the type of route of administration, application, distribution channels and region.

By route of administration dexamethasone market is segmented as:

Nasal

Ophthalmic

Otic

Topical

Oral

Injectable

By application dexamethasone market is segmented as:

Rheumatoid arthritis

Psoriasis

Eczema

Pulmonary diseases

COVID-19

By distribution channel dexamethasone market is segmented as:

Hospital pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Retail stores

Dexamethasone Market: Overview

The Anti-viral market industry is witnessing a dynamic growth owing to increasing viral diseases. It is reported that the global antiviral market is expected to grow by 46.9 USD billion by 2027. Around 2.8 million orders were released in June 2020 after the University of Oxford proved effect of Dexamethasone against COVID 19. Improved survival rate in patients boosted up the demand for dexamethasone. Dexamethasone is an opportunistic drug and has become a breakthrough and a standard treatment for COVID-19 patients. Dexamethasone is available as both oral and injection. But injections are more popular in hospitals emergency wards. These injections are used for variety of treatments like allergies to swelling within brain etc.

It was reported that demand for Dexamethasone in June 2020 rose to 610%. Dexamethasone topical creams can be used for Eczema, Acne, Psoriasis and ionothophresis. Dexamethasone can also be used in combination with other drugs to treat many other disease conditions. Example being combination with Remdesivir. Because both Dexamethasone and Remdesivir have different mechanisms of action, the combination of both these drugs could be complimentary. In case of COVID-19, Remdesivir has shown to decrease damage due to the virus and dexamethasone has shown to slow down the damage caused by a hyper-inflammatory state.

