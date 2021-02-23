Andersen-Tawil Syndrome Market: The Rescuer in COVID-19 Crisis, Concludes Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Andersen-Tawil syndrome is considered a rare form of periodic paralysis and is a type of long QT syndrome. The Andersen- tawil syndrome leads to changes in heart rhythm (arrhythmia). Episodes of muscle weakness and developmental abnormalities is also observed in patients with Andersen-tawil syndrome. Head, face, and limbs are primarily affected in the physical abnormalities associated with this condition. Andersen-Tawil syndrome is caused by mutations in the KCNJ2 gene in some cases. While in other cases, the associated gene is unknown. The KCNJ2 gene mutation can be inherited in an autosomal dominant manner and occur randomly for unknown reasons (sporadically).

It is estimated that the patients suffering from diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are at a higher risk to develop andersen-tawil syndrome. Therefore, the rise in prevalence of these diseases may also lead a rise in the number Andersen-Tawil Syndrome cases.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5273

Increase in the prevalence of Andersen-tawill syndrome is expected to drive the growth of the market. The increasing focus of the government to prioritize drugs for the treatment of rare diseases may also propel the growth of the Andersen-tawil syndrome market during the forecast period. The increasing participation of organizations to support the treatment and to create awareness is also expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising R&D investments by the key players in the Andersen-Tawil Syndrome Market is also expected to boost the growth of the market.

However, the lack of large clinical studies may restrict the growth of the Andersen-tawil syndrome market. The shortage of healthcare expects in Middle East & Africa and Latin America may restrain the growth of the Andersen-Tawil Syndrome market in this region.

Andersen-Tawil Syndrome Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Andersen-Tawil Syndrome Market has been segmented on the basis of disease type, drug-class and distribution channel.

Based on disease type, the global Andersen-Tawil Syndrome Market is segmented as:

Type 1

Type 2

Based on Drug-class, the global Andersen-Tawil Syndrome Market is segmented as:

Carbonic anhydrate Inhibitors

Acetazolamide

Dichlorpenamide

Antiarrhythmic drugs Amiodarone Flecainide



Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5273

Geographically, the Andersen-Tawil Syndrome Market is segmented into seven regions viz. South Asia, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, Oceania and Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the market owing to high healthcare expenditure. The availability of state of the art healthcare facilities in this region is also expected to drive the growth of the Andersen-Tawil Syndrome Market. The availability of funds for research and government support are factor that makes Europe the second largest market for Andersen-Tawil Syndrome.

South Asia is expected to experience fastest growth in the Andersen-Tawil Syndrome market. This is due to improving healthcare infrastructure along with a rise in the no. of cases suffering from the disease. In addition, rising awareness may also help to drive the growth of the Andersen-Tawil Syndrome market at a faster rate in this region. The developing private healthcare in countries like India may also lead to contributing towards the growth of Andersen-Tawil Syndrome market.

However, limited technological advancement, slow economic growth and absence of major players in the Middle East and Africa will lead to limited growth of Andersen-Tawil Syndrome Market in this region.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5273

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates