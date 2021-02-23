Potential impact of Covid-19 on Aortic Cannula Systems Market Growth and Demand, Concludes Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The aortic cannula systems is a tube inserted into the aorta during the cardiac surgery and bypass opening of aorta lumen. The aortic cannula systems is minimally invasive, inserted with small incisions and rapid post-surgery recovery. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), aortic aneurysm has claimed 9,923 lives in 2018. The aortic cannula systems can be composed of rigid materials such as metals or elastic such as silicone or plastic. Aortic cannula systems offers minimally invasive treatment with least risk of back-bleeding and effective insertion in the aorta. The global aortic cannula systems market is anticipated to grow steadily in coming years, with the surging cardiac complications and surgeries, advancing medical technology, research and healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness. Coronavirus pandemic has jolted global aortic cannula systems market due to the lockdown and massive shift towards the coronavirus research and treatment development to cope with the massive influx of infections and death tolls.

The surging prevalence of cardiac disease and surgeries, medical technology and research advancements, healthcare infrastructure and expenditure are driving the growth of the Aortic cannula systems market. The expanding geriatric populations and cardiac diseases are driven by the faulty lifestyle and food habits are fueling the aortic cannula systems market growth. The major player is working with the deliberated effort to equip some novel features into the aortic cannula systems, the advanced feature of the aortic cannula systems allow safe insertion and reduced chances of back-bleed increases its adoptions. However, the market growth is restrained by the associated risk of subconjunctival haemorrhage, chemosis, sight-threatening complications, and dearth of medical expertise and challenges to training medical staff for cannulation. Although, the overall growth of the global aortic cannula systems is anticipated to be lucrative in the coming years, owing to the technological and medical research increments.

he global aortic cannula systems market is expected to grow with a steady pace with the surging prevalence of cardiac complications, medical and technological advancements and increasing awareness. By product, the metal cannula of stainless steel is expected to dominate the segment due to their stiffness which allows proper insertion in the transverse arch, proximal descending aorta and distal ascending aorta. By applications, the segment is categorized into thoracic aortic disease, surgical management of burn injuries, cardiac mechanical support, arterial-venous cannulation and cardiopulmonary bypass. By end-user, hospitals are expected to lead the market with their sophisticated infrastructure, treatment, trained medical staff, advanced patient care and high expenditure.

The global aortic cannula systems market is expected to be dominated by North America by the massively expanding geriatric population, cardiac disease prevalence and treatment demands, advanced healthcare infrastructure, research and medical technology. Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest aortic cannula systems market with its advanced R&D and healthcare services for the giant patient pool. Asia-Pacific aortic cannula systems market is anticipated to grow with the fastest pace, driven by the huge patient pool, progressing research and healthcare facilities. Latin America aortic cannula systems market is expected to grow with a steady pace, with the gradual progressing research and medical improvements. The Middle East & Africa aortic cannula systems market is expected to be laggard in growth due to the underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness.

The key players of the global aortic cannula systems market include Cardinal Health, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medidex, LivaNova PLC, CardioMed Supplies Inc., Braile Biomédica and others.

