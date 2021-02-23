Impact of COVID-19 on Capnography Market Share, Size and Demand, Concludes Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

In capnography, the carbon dioxide exhaled by the patient is measured over time. Capnography is increasingly being used by paramedics as it is commonly used during anaesthetic procedures. Capnography is used in the medical field for a variety of purposes, including the confirmation of clinical death, evaluation successive resuscitative efforts and the analysis of the causes of respiratory distress. This rise in no. of applications for which capnography is used is expected to boost the overall growth of the capnography market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has a positive impact on the capnography market. The rising no. of cases in the emergency medical department that require respiratory monitoring due to Covid-19 is driving the growth of the capnography market.

The rise in no. of surgeries is expected to be drive the growth of capnography market. Rising no. of respiratory diseases is also expected to boost the growth of the market. According to WHO, in 2017, about 3 million people die from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and around 65 million people suffer from it each year, which makes it the third leading cause of death worldwide. The rising preference of capnometers over oximetry will also propel the growth of the capnography market. This preference can be attributed towards the advantages that the capnography device offer over an oximetry such as real time measurement of EtCO2 and immediate recognition of ventilation as compared to oximetry.

Additionally, the increasing use of capnography in the hospitals will lead to exponential growth of the market. This high demand is due to the wide range of applications that capnography is used in. some of which includes estimation of cardiac output, monitoring patients with raised intracranial pressure, monitoring adequacy of ventilator support, etc. Increasing technological advancements will also drive the growth of the market.

However, capnography devices are costly and complex to use and require trained and skilled professionals. Thus, the high price and limited trained professionals may restrict the growth of the capnography market. Additionally, stringent regulatory guidelines will also restrain the growth of the capnography market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the mainstream technology is expected to be the major contributor of revenue in the capnography market during the forecast period. It is the most widely used technology as it is convenient for patients and is a non-diverting and non-invasive method of monitoring air samples. In the application segment, the emergency medicine is expected to dominate the market. This is due to the high demand of capnography devices in the emergency department owing to the high applications these devices have in the emergency department. In the end user segment, hospitals is expected to acquire largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing adoption rate of capnography devices in hospitals.

The North America is expected to account for the largest share in the Capnography Market attributed towards increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. According to America Heart Association, in the United States the annual total cost of CVD was estimated at $351.2 billion in 2014-2015, with direct cost estimated to be $213.8 billion, including 46% for inpatient care. Additionally, presence of advanced technology is another factor that may drive the growth of the market in this region.Europe is expected to have the second largest market for global Capnography Market. Rising geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness among the people is expected to contribute fastest growth of the capnography market in South Asia. India is estimated to be the major contributor due to increase in prevalence as a result of smoking. According to WHO, data estimated in 2018, tobacco consumption kills 1 million people each year which is 9.5 of all deaths.

