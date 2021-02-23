COVID-19: Impact on Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market Revenue Analyzed and Forecast Growth

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

A formation of group of inherited immune disorders in which lymphocyte functions are impaired and lymphocyte numbers may be diminished is called Combined immune deficiencies (CIDs).These disorders affect the T-cells which disturbs their ability to provide assistance in production of antibodies and therefore causing decreased immunoglobulins. Combined immune deficiency (CID) as a result of defects caused by the gene mutations in the immune system.

The Covid-19 has a positive impact on the Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market. The patients with immune deficiency disorders are more prone to developing infectious diseases. The Covid-19 virus has a significant impact on the immune system leading to rising no. of patients with immune deficiency disorders seek consistent treatment.

The prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases is on a rise across the globe. According to a study conducted by American academy of pediatrics, the calculated prevalence of diagnosed primary immune deficiency was 1 in 2000 children and 1 in 600 households. This rise in research and development activities that focus on identifying the gene that could cause combined immune deficiency are expected to accelerate new drug development and gene-sequencing. This is expected to drive the growth of the Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market.

However, the lack of awareness amongst end users and the non-availability of diagnostic facilities in underdeveloped and developing countries with resource constraints is likely to leave this disease under recognized. This will in-turn restrict the growth of the Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) market. Additionally, lack of adequate reimbursement and high cost of the therapies required for treatment may also restrain the growth of the Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) market.

