The Demand for Plasma-derived Protein Therapies Stable Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Projects Fact.MR

Plasma-derived therapies allow individuals with chronic and life threatening diseases to lead more productive and healthy lives by replacing the missing or deficient proteins. The patients relying on these therapies require regular injections or infusions throughout their lives. Since the diseases treated by plasma therapies affect a small percentage of the population, they are often considered as rare. Most of these diseases are genetic and chronic conditions. However, over the years there is a rise in these rare diseases demanding more treatment options.

There have been initiatives to create awareness about the plasma-derived protein therapies and its importance. For instance, CSL Behring and Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA’s) other global member companies, In 2018, the PPTA launched a video campaign and called it as “How Is Your Day?”. The objectives of the campaign were to differentiate traditional from the plasma-derived protein therapies and to highlight the value plasma-derived protein therapies provide to individuals with rare and serious conditions. These initiatives are further expected to boost the growth of the plasma-derived protein therapies market.

Plasma-derived Protein Therapies Market: Drivers and Restraints

Higher volume of immunoglobulin usage in developed countries and strong demand for albumin in Asia pacific is expected to drive the growth of the plasma-derived protein therapies market during the forecast period. Increasing focus and growing investment in innovation is anticipated to propel the growth of the plasma-derived protein therapies market. For Instance, in March 2016, Grifols announced an investment of US$ 360 Mn to expand its capabilities in the production of plasma-derived therapies. The investment will increase the purification and plasma fractionation capacity of several proteins. Thus leading the plasma-derived protein therapies market towards a significant growth.

In addition, rising incidence of life threatening diseases such as multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN), ideopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) and other infectious diseases including rabies tetanus, hepatitis A&B, and varicella is also expected to drive the growth of the market. According to WHO estimates that in 2015, around 257 million were living with chronic hepatitis B infection.

However, high cost of these therapies may restrict the growth of the plasma-derived protein therapies market. Moreover, stringent regulations and reimbursement scenario may hamper the plasma-derived protein therapies market during the forecast period.

Plasma-derived Protein Therapies Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Plasma-derived protein therapies market has been segmented on the basis of type, route of administration, application and end user.

Based on type, the global Plasma-derived protein therapies market is segmented as:

Coagulation factors

Immunoglobulins

Hyperimmune globulins

Albumin

C1-esterase inhibitor (C1-INH)

Alpha-1 Proteinase Inhibitors

Based on route of administration, the global Plasma-derived protein therapies market is segmented as:

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Based on application, the global Plasma-derived protein therapies market is segmented as:

Immunological disorders

Infectious disorders

Coagulation and bleeding disorders

Metabolic disorders

Based on end-user, the global Plasma-derived protein therapies market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Research institutes

Ambulatory surgical care centers

Plasma-derived Protein Therapies Market: Overview

Based on type, the immunoglobulin segment is expected to account for the largest share due to its beneficial application in treating patients with rare diseases. Additionally, Albumin is also expected to lead considerable growth in this segment owing to its demand in developing countries.

In the application segment, the immunological disorders are expected to hold the highest share due to growing awareness about treatment options provided by plasma-derived therapies.

Plasma-derived Protein Therapies Market: Regional-Wise Outlook

Geographically, the Plasma-derived protein therapies market is segmented into seven regions, i.e.; Latin America, South Asia, Oceania, East Asia, Europe, North America and Middle East & Africa.

The North America is expected to account for the largest share in the Plasma-derived protein therapies market due to rising geriatric population who are more susceptible to life threatening diseases. According to the U.S Census Bureau, there were 40.3 million U.S. residents 65 years and older in the 2010 census and more than 54 million on July 1, 2019. Other factors contributing towards the growth of the regional growth of the market in North America is large patient base and well- developed healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience fastest growth in the plasma-derived protein therapies market. Increasing demand for advanced treatment option and rise in per capita expenditure are predicted to drive the growth of the market in this region. Additionally, the increasing focus in the development of healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries is also anticipated to drive the growth of the plasma-derived protein therapies market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Plasma-derived Protein Therapies Market: Key players

Some of the players identified in the Plasma-derived protein therapies market include:

CSL Behring LLC

Octapharma AG

Biotest AG

Kedrion S.P.A

Bayer AG

Grifols S.A.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

