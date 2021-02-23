Assessment on Single Dose Radiotherapy Industry: Before and After COVID-19 Crisis, Fact.MR Report

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Single dose radiotherapy has been pitched as an alternative to the conventional radiotherapy for cancer treatment. It has many advantages like less number of visits to the clinic, affordability, less side effects among others.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused ripples in all the industrial sectors including healthcare. The effects of this on the global single dose radiotherapy market delay in therapy procedures, delay in equipment procurement due to choked supply chain, shortage of labor among others. COVID-19 burden on the hospitals might also result in various effects like diversion of funds and staff to deal with COVID patients which would eventually affect the global market of single dose radiotherapy.

Single Dose Radiotherapy Market: Drivers and Restraints

The most significant driver for the global single dose radiotherapy market would growing prevalence of breast cancer globally. Another driver for the global single dose radiotherapy market would be the cost effectiveness of the therapy since there would be no multiple sessions. Increased therapy adoption due to reduced side effects after the radiation therapy would be another driver for the global single dose radiotherapy market. Studies proposing that single dose radiotherapy is as efficient as conventional therapy in breast cancer patients will generate greater awareness among the people thereby driving the global single dose radiotherapy market. Furthermore, technological advancements in the therapy equipment to increase precision and efficacy will also result in propelling the global single dose radiotherapy market. The lack of skilled work force to carry out the single dose radiotherapy in the developing world can be a restraint for the growth of the global single dose radiotherapy market. Additionally, lack of general awareness about single dose radiotherapy might add to the list of challenges for the growth of the global single dose radiotherapy market.

Single Dose Radiotherapy Market: Segmentation

The international single dose radiotherapy treatment market is segmented based on indication, therapy, end user and region.

By indication, the global single dose radiotherapy market is segmented as:

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

By therapy, the global single dose radiotherapy market is segmented as:

External Beam Radiotherapy

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy

By end users, the global single dose radiotherapy market is segmented as:

Multi-specialty Hospital

Cancer Clinics

Single Dose Radiotherapy Market: Overview

The global single dose radiotherapy market is set to register robust growth owing to the increased incidences of breast cancer cases worldwide. According to WHO report, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer impacting women with around 2.1 million women being affected by it per year. Based on the therapy type segment, external beam radiotherapy segment is expected to register steady growth in the global single dose radiotherapy market. This is due to the fact that it is the most precise and accurate in terms of tumor targeting along with reduced risk of exposure to radiation. Based on the end users segment, multi-specialty hospitals may be estimated to be the most lucrative segment in the global single dose radiotherapy market owing to increased number of equipment installations and patient preference.

Single Dose Radiotherapy Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America can be assessed to dictate the global single dose radiotherapy market based on high prevalence of prostate (73.7 per 100,000 people) and breast cancer in the region. Europe may be estimated to the be the second most lucrative market in the global single dose radiotherapy market owing to very high incidence of breast cancer in the countries like Belgium, the Netherlands, France , the U.K among many more. Asia Pacific can be estimated to be high growth market in the global single dose radiotherapy market based on the increasing per capita income, higher expenditure on cancer treatments.

Single Dose Radiotherapy Market: Key Players

The key players for the global single dose radiotherapy market Varian Medical Systems, Accuray, Elekta, Ion Beam Applications, IsoRay Medical, ViewRay, Hitachi, Provision Healthcare, Mevion Medical Systems and Panacea Medical Technologies among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Indication

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Italy, Spain)

South Asia (India, ASEAN Countries)

East Asia (Japan, China & South Korea)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa)

