ubcutaneous Biologics Market Assessment Analysis: Before and After COVID-19 Crisis Impact

Biologics are all the pharmaceutical products developed using a biological process. Biologic products include drug manufactured from the various living organism with the help of biotechnology. Subcutaneous biologics consists of sugar, nucleic acid, protein or their combination of these substances. Subcutaneous biologics include vaccines, blood and its components, recombinant proteins and others. Subcutaneous biologics are the most advanced therapeutics used for the treatment of several diseases like cancer, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis and many more. Subcutaneous biologics are injected/infused so as the proteins are not digested or inactivated early. Whereas administration of subcutaneous biologics does not require highly skilled personal as compared to intravenous biologics According to the International Diabetes Federation, 463 million suffer from diabetes in 2019 worldwide and is estimated to reach 578 million by 2030.

Prevalence of coronavirus has led to the focus of various leading biopharmaceuticals towards developing COVID 19 cure impacting subcutaneous biologics market. There was a reduction in manufacturing activities due to lockdown implemented in several countries harming subcutaneous biologics market. Import and export activities of raw materials are impacted due to regulations laid across borders of some countries challenging subcutaneous biologics market growth during the pandemic. Research and development activities of various other biologics have been delayed restraining subcutaneous biologics market growth.

Rising prevalence of chronic disorder increases the demand for subcutaneous biologics market. An increasing rate of treatment adoption rate is expected to boost subcutaneous biologics market growth. The gradually increasing level of awareness among the general population about several prevailing disorders propels subcutaneous biologics market growth. With the rise in research and development activities for the subcutaneous biologics will lead to expansion of subcutaneous biologics market. For instance, in June 2020 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval to Genentech Inc. for their subcutaneous biologic named Phesgo for treatment of HER-2 breast cancer. An increasing trend of self-medication leads to subcutaneous biologics market growth. Biologics can sometimes lead to allergic reactions and hinder subcutaneous biologics market growth. The strict regulatory requirement for approval of subcutaneous biologics challenges subcutaneous biologics market growth.

The global subcutaneous biologics market is classified based indication, delivery system, distribution channel and region.

Based on the indication, the subcutaneous biologics market is segmented into the following:

Cancer

Crohn’s disease

Cardiovascular disorders

Diabetes

Multiple sclerosis

Psoriasis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Metabolic disorders

Growth hormone deficiency

Others

Based on the delivery system, the subcutaneous biologics market is segmented into the following:

Syringe

Wearable injector

Automatic injector

Implants

Pen injectors

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the subcutaneous biologics market is segmented into the following:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Drug stores

Online pharmacies

Cancer and Diabetes are expected to contribute significantly in subcutaneous biologics market in the coming decade with increasing prevalence. The increasing rate of diagnosis will also lead to the hormonal disorder have a significant contribution to subcutaneous biologics market. Automatic injectors is estimated to observe a rise in demand during the forecast period in subcutaneous biologics market. Whereas, based on distribution channel hospital pharmacies segment hold the majority of the revenue share of subcutaneous biologics market.

North America tends to be the leading region in subcutaneous biologics market with the highest rate of development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Europe will have significant contribution in subcutaneous biologics market with rising geriatric population and patients suffering from chronic disorders. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to have an exponential rise in growth rate with a large number of entrants and domestic players in the region. The Middle East and Africa will have the least growth rate due to poor economic condition and unavailability of advanced diagnostic technology.

Some key players contributing global subcutaneous biologics market are Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Genentech Inc., Novartis AG, Biogen Idec, AbbVie, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi S.A., Boston Pharmaceuticals and others.

The report on Subcutaneous Biologics Market covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2019

Market Size & Forecast 2020 to 2030

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

