Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Market Market Assessment Analysis: Before and After COVID-19 Crisis Impact

Transesophageal echocardiography is a special type of echocardiogram, which uses sound waves and provides high quality pictures of the heart and the blood vessels. Increasing incidence of heart or blood vessel disease and technological advancement are the major factors expected to accelerate the growth of transesophageal echocardiography market over the forecasting periods. Transesophageal echocardiography has increased its popularity than the traditional transthoracic echocardiography by providing high quality images. Transesophageal echocardiography is an invasive medical imaging procedure that involves the insertion of endoscope in patient’s esophagus. Transesophageal echocardiography is a quick, quantifiable and reproducible echocardiogram. The transesophageal echocardiography provides real time data on cardiac structure and function with live 2D and 3D imaging. In recent decades transesophageal echocardiography has quickly establishing itself as an essential tool for cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, echocardiographers and anesthesiologists.

echocardiography are actively focusing on to invest more towards the development of new technological advance transesophageal echocardiography products in order to meet the global demand. However, with the growing popularity of transesophageal echocardiography procedures there is an upward pressure on the price of transesophageal echocardiography probes than the other ultrasound probes. Moreover with the introduction of new 3-D/4-D transesophageal echocardiography, the primary imaging procedure has become more convenient to guide new, complex transcatheter structural heart procedures, including MitraClip, transcatheter mitral valve replacements (TMVR), transcatheter aortic valve repair (TAVR), septal defect closures and left atrial appendage (LAA) occlusions. Growing healthcare expenditures and the high demand of new medical imaging technology for cardiac procedures is expected to propel the transesophageal echocardiography market during forecast periods.

Based on disease type the transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) market can be segmented as

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart Valve Disease

Coronary heart disease

Blood Vessel Disease

Others

Based on end user the transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) market can be segmented as

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Home Care Settings

Point of Care

Growing prevalence of cardiac and coronary heart diseases are the major factors expected to drive the growth of transesophageal echocardiography market. Increasing number of medical imaging procedures for heart disease diagnosis and treatment is also anticipated to accelerate the transesophageal echocardiography market growth over forecast periods. Growing healthcare expenditure coupled with the development of advance medical imaging technologies over few years are also expected to boost the transesophageal echocardiography market growth during forecast periods. However, high price of the transesophageal echocardiography probes and the availability of alternative imaging technologies are the factors also expected to restrain the market growth during forecast periods.

The global market of transesophageal echocardiography is anticipated a huge growth during forecast periods owing to the increasing adoption of transesophageal echocardiography procedures. The high image quality of transesophageal echocardiography than the traditional imaging systems also anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global transesophageal echocardiography market during forecast periods. Increasing government funding for the establishment of advance healthcare facilities over the last few years is also anticipated to boost the global transesophageal echocardiography market in upcoming years.

North America is expected to share high market value in transesophageal echocardiography market owing to its high adoption of new technologies, high healthcare spending and increasing awareness of early diagnosis and treatment of cardiac diseases followed by Europe. Considerable market growth of transesophageal echocardiography has also been expected from the Asia Pacific countries due to the increasing incidences of heart or blood vessel disease. However, due to the larger patient population and favorable government policies the emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil are expected to provide a huge opportunity to the market players to develop and expand their product portfolio in transesophageal echocardiography market.

