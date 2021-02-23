Vascular Dressings Market Competitive Analysis, Latest Trends, Regional Outlook, Future Growth Insights and Applications

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Vascular dressings are the dressing used for protection of vascular site having injury. Vascular dressings are also known as intravenous site dressings as these are used to prevent infections that can occur in the insertion site. These are important since the IV sites are prone to bacterial and viral infections. Vascular dressings are used not only to prevent infection at the site but also to secure the line in place for better management. The other common usage of vascular dressings are securing catheter sites, securing surgical incisions, minor burns, superficial wounds like abrasions. Vascular dressings help the excess moisture to release while keeping a moist wound healing environment which is required for healing of the wound.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused ripples in all the industrial sectors including healthcare. The effects of this on the global vascular dressings market could be suspension of manufacturing process, delay in raw material procurement, delay in supply chain logistics, shortage of labor among many others. COVID-19 crisis resulted in many hospitalizations which in turn would have resulted in inflated demand for vascular dressings. Hence, COVID-19 has affected the global market of vascular dressings both positively and negatively.

Vascular Dressings Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major driver for the global market of vascular dressings will be hospital acquired infections at needle site. For instance in the United States, approximately 9.2 out of each 100 hospitalized persons contact a nosocomial infection. Hospitalizations generally lead to needle insertion wound which would require vascular dressings. Hence rising road accidents, rising birth related hospitalizations, growing chronic diseases related hospitalizations will all contribute in the growth of the global vascular dressings market. Another driver for the growth of the global vascular dressings market could be rising occurrence of epidemics of infectious diseases which result in hospitalizations. Accessibility and affordability in the remote parts of the underdeveloped parts of the world may hamper the growth of the global market of vascular dressings.

Vascular Dressings Market: Segmentation

The international vascular dressings treatment market is segmented based on product, end user and region.

By product, the global vascular dressings market is segmented as:

Antimicrobial Vascular Dressings

Non-Antimicrobial Vascular Dressings

By end users, the global vascular dressings market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Vascular Dressings Market: Overview

The global market for vascular dressings is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period of 2020-2030. As per a World Health Organization (WHO) report 1.4 million population around the world are suffering from a nosocomial infections at any one time. Based on the product, the antimicrobial vascular dressing segment may be expected to register a robust growth in the global vascular dressing market owing to patients’ preference. Based on the end users, hospitals may be expected to hold the majority of share in the global market of vascular dressings since these would witness maximum patient footfall.

Vascular Dressings Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America can be estimated to dominate the global vascular dressings market based on high number of surgeries due to cardiovascular and other conditions in the region. Europe can be expected to be leading second in the global vascular dressings market based on its growing geriatric population who are more prone to surgeries and hospitalizations which leads to IV insertion wounds. Asia Pacific may be the leading market in the emerging markets in the global vascular dressings market owing to increasing heart related conditions, road accidents (all of which lead to hospitalizations and eventually IV wound) in countries like China and India. Middle East and Africa would also be contributing significantly to the global vascular dressings market due to hospitalizations because of many epidemic diseases in the region.

Vascular Dressings Market: Key Players

The key players for the global vascular dressings market Beckton, Dickinson and Company, Vancive Medical Technologies (Avery Dennison), BSN Medical (Essity), Richardson Healthcare, Derma Sciences, Mölnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew, 3M, B Braun, Systagenix, Reliamed, Medline among others.

