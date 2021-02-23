Yeast Peptide Market Size, Share, Segments, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies and Regional Forecast to 2022

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Yeast peptide has attracted significant traction during the recent years. Altogether, 297 yeast peptides derived from 75 proteins were identified. Yeast peptides are similar to that of human peptide in average size and amino acid composition and is one of the prime factors attributing to this increase. Rising effect of busy lifestyles in developing countries has resulted into the increased demand for processed food & beverages, thus giving a substantial boost to the demand for yeast ingredients in food products. The pet food applications, yeast ingredient are used for making situ flavors, savory aroma, and enhance the taste, which results into increased palatability. In developing countries, yeast ingredients market is also evolving in response to rapidly increasing demand for livestock products.

Yeast Peptide Market: Regional Overview

Europe has been on the forefront of yeast peptide market, followed by North America Asia Pacific is projected to the fastest growth in the yeast ingredients market during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing demand for processed food products in the developing countries, such as India, and China. The Asia Pacific region, China accounted for the major market of yeast ingredients in 2014.France and Turkey are also one of the largest exporters of Yeast peptides whereas the US, UK and France are the largest importers of yeast peptides.

Yeast Peptide Market: Segmentation

The yeast peptide market can be segmented on the basis of form, type and sales channel.

On the basis of form, the yeast peptide market can be segmented into:

Powder

Liquid

Paste

On the basis of type, the yeast peptide market can be segmented into:

Baker’s yeast

Active dry

Instant

Fresh

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the yeast peptide market can be segmented into:

Direct Sales

Retail Sales Modern Retail Online Retail Others



Yeast Peptide Market: Dynamics

The growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of organic food products, the retail sales of organic food products have increased. North America and Europe are the key regions consuming organic food products. Organic food industry in the US has also witnessed an upward trajectory in consumption of organic products. This consumer demographic shift trend has positively impacted the yeast peptide market.

There are certain regulatory bodies such as US Department of Agriculture which have laid down certain strict regulations for production, labelling and marketing of organic products.

Organic yeasts, such as yeast extracts, derivatives, and nutritional yeast, are used as an alternatives to MSG and provide the “umami” taste. Certain organic yeast manufacturers also claim that the products offered by them can be used as an alternative to MSG.

However organic food products does helps in overall health of the consumers but one of the major problem is the high price associated with it. Its high cost is basically due to agriculture processing.

Yeast Peptide Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the yeast market includes Kerry Group, Lesaffre Group, Angel Yeast, Biospringer, DSM, Specialty Biotech among others. A moderate level investments have been observed in the market towards research and development of new products.

The market for yeast peptide is partially fragmented with top companies accounting for nearly half of the revenue share. The market has multiple domestic and regional level players, but the market is expected to move towards consolidation.

Yeast Peptide Market: Effects from the Covid-19 Outbreak

Covid-19 has been observed to lay positive impact on yeast peptide market as consumers are inclining towards healthy food habits. However, it will be premature to assess the Covid-19 impact on yeast peptide in mid-term.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the yeast peptide market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the yeast peptide market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as end use, type, sales channel and region.

