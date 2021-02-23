Fonio Flour Market Future Growth Analysis, Demand and Supply Analysis and COVID19 Impact Analysis Covered

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

There has been significant rise in demand of fonio flour in the recent past owing to recent growing demand from multiple end use sector. Fonio flour is being used in food products because they are rich in proteins, have nutty taste and are gluten free. Western Africa is the key cultivator of fonio owing to its dry climate; alongside they are also grown in Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea. Western Africa produces fonio in 300,000 hectares and serve about 3-4 million people across the world. Fonio flour is used in households like bakery, cakes, pasta, cookies whose consumer base has been continuously increasing, consequently leading to high market growth of fonio flour market.

Regional Overview

There was no existence of fonio in Europe before 2018, however, it gained popularity thereafter. Fonio flour market in Germany and United Kingdom are expected to witness significant and sustainable growth, owing to the significant potential of gluten free products. Fonio flour is also used significantly in countries such as Italy, Belgium, France, and Netherlands. Europeans are generally not taking risk, crop combination is benefitted for the growth of fonio in Europe. The demand for vegan products in Europe is expected to be another supplementing factor for the growth of fonio flour in coming years.

Segmentation on the basis of types, analysis, market, sales

On the basis of type, fonio flour market is divided into two segments

White Fonio

Black fonio

On the basis of end use, fonio flour market is divided into three segments

Bakery and Confectionary

Food Processing

Others

Key players in fonio flour market

Terra ingredients, Woodland foods, SS Import Export Co Ltd, FaraFena some of the prominent companies working in the fonio flour market. The top players of market have been concentrating on increasing their production capacity and market growth. For instance, in August 2020 Terra Ingredients announced their partnership with IYA Foods with initial launch for the best alternative of gluten free rice, to increase their growth and market scale. It became the first company to launch launch alternatives of plant based gluten free rice with higher nutritional value. Some companies have also invested in research and development of new product lines with specific applications. At present European companies invest more in fonio flour to make their market potential high.

Fonio Flour Market- Dynamics

Growing fonio cultivation in Western Africa is enabling the constant supply of fonio thus adding to the smooth operations of flour making industry. With the changing habits across the globe and young consumer become health conscious is also been assisting the fonio flour market. While other flour is not rich methionine, crystine, amino acid but fonio flour have these proteins which helps to fight with many diseases like coeliac. These factors are expected to boost demand for fonio flour in the coming years.

Impact of Covid19 on Fonio Flour

Globally there have been a massive outbreak of the coronavirus in the first half of 2020 and its impact have been seen in every vertical of the industry and in general the demand of healthy foods was high. Fonio flour end use products such as cakes, cookies, pastries etc. have been observed to witness positive growth in second half of 2020, which also kept the demand of fonio flour aloft.

