Kokumi Flavor Market Size, Share, Comprehensive Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Future Estimations

Kokumi flavor has started to gain traction among some of the innovative cuisines. Due to the long-standing dominance of ethnic food, kokumi flavor market can expand multifold. The key factors contributing to the growth of kokumi flavor market include the growth in base of consumers experimenting with food taste. Another factor that contributes towards generating demand is the ability of this flavor to enhance and provide rich texture to even the most uninteresting cuisines which have low sodium, potassium, or fat content. This enhanced flavor is often used by culinary experts to reduce the usage of sugar, salts, or any other similar flavoring agent. Therefore, kokumi flavor delivers more of what one craves meanwhile reducing what consumers do not need and keep the original flavor intact.

Regional Overview of Kokumi Flavor

After the emergence of kokumi in Japan, the demand for flavor spread throughout the globe at a significant pace. Since the flavor is mostly obtained from fermented protein so it is only found in food items that have highly rich protein contents for example beef, pork, fish and chicken. Hence the key consumers of kokumi flavor include countries that have these raw materials as their main ingredients. Hence in Asia Pacific, China, Japan, and Indonesia are major consumers. On the other hand, the American and European countries have also started to acknowledge the rich sensation created by the flavor and the demand for Kokumi is now on a constant rise in those regions as well. The market is also expected to mark rising demands in countries like the USA, Britain, Italy, France, Germany, and Spain.

Market Segmentation of Kokumi Flavor

The market of kokumi flavor can be segmented into 2 parts based on form:

Liquid

Powder

Based on type kokumi flavor can be segmented into following types:

Glutathione

Gamma-glutamyl-valyl-glycine

Glutathione + Kokumi Substance

Other Gamma-Glutamyl peptides

Based on sales channel the kokumi flavor market can be segmented as follows:

Modern Retail

Online Retail

Market Dynamics of Kokumi Flavor

With growing health concerns throughout the globe, the demand for diet foods has grown drastically. Kokumi being a flavor enhancer can utilize this opportunity for enhancing the flavors of fat, sodium, sweet deprived diet food products. After the approval of Gamma-glutamyl-peptides by the WHO expert committee the market is expected to grow in the European as well as American regions. The demand for Kokumi in the eastern Asian countries is also increasing with a constant rate due to kokumi’s ability to provide a substitute for flavor enhancers while keeping the original flavors and reducing unnecessary ingredients. Apart from these benefits craving that is generated by kokumi will also aid the growth of the product in the regions where it is already launched.

Key Players in the market of Kokumi Flavor

Ajinomoto Co., Nikken Foods, and RC fine foods are the key players in the market of Kokumi flavor. Ajinomoto Co. was the first company that was able to isolate Kokumi in form of Glutathione during the 1980s which were unstable and evaporated quickly. Since then the key research concern for the company was to find Kokumi agents that were stable and had richer texture. Similarly, Nikken foods are concentrating on making their product more craving so that it performs well in the market. On the other hand, RC fine foods are focused on incorporating the ability of Umami along with Kokumi to provide enhanced flavor and texture. Among all the major corporations in the market, Ajinomoto has invested the most resources for enhancement of the enhancement of their product. Due to the high potential of growth in the market, it is speculated that the market will be experiencing influx of investors in near future.

Due to lack of awareness of the Kokumi flavor in the European and American regions, Ajinomoto has emerged as the largest revenue generator in the Kokumi market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Kokumi Market

Kokumi being a flavor enhancer plays a key role in enhancing the flavor of snacks as well as various continental cuisines. Snacks that are part of FMCG products have marked a notable rise in demands during the lockdowns. This demand is a direct result of the stockpiling trend which was also motivated by lockdowns imposed by various governments. An increase in the rise of demands of various FMCG products has directly increased the market of Kokumi during the lockdowns. Although during the initial stages of lockdown a slump was also recorded in the market due to various trade restrictions implemented on a global scale.

