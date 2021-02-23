CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Naringin dihydrochalcone is a new variant of sweetening agent. Due to its quality, it has gained significant growth in food, beverages, commodity trade, and pharmaceutical companies. Some of its advantages include highly sweet taste, low calories, 500-800 times sweeter than sucrose, and safe for human body. With no harmful effects on the human body and due to its advantages, the demand for naringin dihydrochalcone is expected to significantly rise in the coming years. As it is the best alternative agent for sugar, the demand for naringin dihydrochalcone is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.

Naringin Market: Regional Overview

Multiple products in the food and beverage industry have been witnessing a plunge in demand, due to their higher caloric and glucose values which result in high sugar. Continuous and high intake of sugar can cause several health issues like diabetes, heart disease, and kidney failure. As a result, many people are becoming extremely health conscious and are thus switching towards less caloric and less sugar content foods and beverages products. Being a sugar replacer, naringin market is expected to get significant traction from food, medicine, and beverage companies.

Naringin Market: Segmentation

The naringin market can be segmented based on types, and applications

Based on types, the naringin market can be segmented into:

Food grade

Pharma grade

Based on the application, the naringin market can be segmented into:

Pharma & healthcare

Food & Feed additives

Others

Naringin Market: Dynamics

Until 2010, naringin was not widely popular, however as food and beverages manufacturers continued to renovate their products through addition of naringin dihydrochalcone to reduce high sugar and high caloric content in their products. Due to health awareness program in many countries, people have become more health-conscious and switching towards less caloric and less sugar content food, and beverages.

Naringin Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players in naringin market include Xi’an Lyphar Biotech, Chengdu Okay Plant & Chemical, Arjuna Natural Extracts, Xian Plant Bio-Engineering, Xi’an XiaoCao Botanical Development, and Xi’an Rongzhi Bio-Tech. These companies are engaged with continuous development and strengthening relationships with their end users including packaged food manufacturers & traders, flavor formulators, specialty food manufacturers. They are also encouraging end users for high procurement at lower price.

Naringin Market: Effects from The COVID-19 Outbreak

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with W.H.O declaring it a public health emergency. The impacts of COVID-19 disease are felt and will significantly affect the global naringin market in 2020.

COVID-19 has affected the global economy in many ways some of them are by directly affecting production and demand, creating a disturbance in the supply chain and market, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has effected many aspects like travel bans and quarantine, restaurants closed, all indoor events restricted massive slowing of the supply chain, falling of the stock market, and growing panic among the population.

