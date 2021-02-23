Arrestor Cables Market Size, Share, Comprehensive Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Future Estimations

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Arrestor cable is a type of aircraft arresting system which is engaged by the incoming aircraft arresting gear hook to rapidly decelerate the aircraft. The arrestor cable is a part of arresting gear which is composed of cross deck pendants, purchase cables, sheaves and arresting engines. Arrestor cable system was first invented by Hugh Robinson and was first used in the armored cruiser USS Pennsylvania in 1911. Arrestor Cable is mainly used in the aircraft carriers, military airbases and civil/military joint-use commercial airports. Arrestor cables are mainly made of steel due to its high design life, resistance to spilled fuel, solvents, lubricants and hydraulic fluid, and its resistance to sharp edged shearing.

Arrestor Cables Market: Dynamics

One of the major factor driving Arrestor Cable market is the increasing use of arresting systems for naval carriers to prevent aircraft overruns. In addition, there is an increasing need for tactical infrastructure like aircraft careers and military airbases due to increasing territorial disputes across the globe which has led to increasing demand for arrestor cable systems. One of the main factors restraining the development of the Arrestor Cables industry is high costs for development of arresting systems used in aircraft carriers. Another major restraining factor is the operational concerns of commercial airlines regarding use of aircraft arresting systems in joint military/commercial airbases.

The most significant opportunity for the arrestor cable market is the increasing use of arresting gears in unmanned aerial vehicles. The need for low land utilization for airbases and requirement for low manpower is another significant opportunity. The need for advancements in arresting gear system technologies is a major trend in the market. For instance, there is already a patent for hybrid-type arresting cable with a composite (Kevlar or Nylon) core and a steel outer wrap. Rising capitalizations of airport investments due to growing population is another major trend driving the arrestor cable market.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken down the worldwide economy manufacturing sector of both emerging an advanced economies alike. Whereas the impact of the pandemic on the defense contractors will not be significant in short to medium term as they are better positioned. Production may slow down of defense equipment’s in short term but the demand over the next two years is unlikely to be affected since budgets for defense projects had been allocated prior to the pandemic and the projects are critical to national defense. Likewise the demand of arrestor cables for arresting systems is unlikely to be impacted by the pandemic.

Arrestor Cables Market: Segmentation

The global Arrestor Cables market can be segmented on the basis of type, system, platform, and end-use.

On the basis of type, the global Arrestor Cables market is segmented as:

Hook Cable

Purchase Cables

On the basis of system, the global Arrestor Cables market is segmented as:

Ground-Based

Ship-Based

On the basis of platform, the global Arrestor Cables market is segmented as:

Fixed

Portable

On the basis of end-use, the global Arrestor Cables market is segmented as:

Commercial Airport

Aircraft Carrier

Military Airbase

