Aircraft Refueler Market Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future

Aircraft refuelers mainly used at airport to transport the fuel to an airplane and other aviation vehicles. Owing to multiple trips per aircraft done in a single day, the need of refueling for subsequent trips as well as for fuel reserve provision is addressed by the aircraft refuelers. In other words aircraft refuelers also form an important aspect of Ground Support Equipment in achieving maintenance and overhauling activities associated with an aircraft. The vital driving factors of the Aircraft Refueler are as high investments in commercial aircraft by growing the relevance of commercial aircraft in various fields and verticals. The civil aircraft and the military aircraft are the major sectors where the aircraft refuelers are used. Aircraft sector is the one of the major sector which have higher share in total oil demand in the transportation.

Aircraft Refuelers are designed on the basis of several capacity configurations such as fuel type dispensed, fuel flow rate, payload, etc. as per regular requirements by each end use sector. The key parameters considered during development are safety, ergonomics, maneuverability, ease of probation during service, compact design and a build quality.

Aircraft Refuelers: Market Drivers and Challenges

With the increasing traffic per annum across the regional airports, the per unit addressable aircraft Refueler is expected to augment in present scenario. Additionally, capex investments by airline company stakeholders and airport operations authorities have been equally instrumental in developing the aircraft Refuelers market. Other than civic aviation industry, other verticals that can drive the market of Aircraft Refuelers is that of defence sector.

Conversely, with the existing installed fleet of aircraft Refuelers, incremental growth via new sales per annum is understood to be on the lower side thus acting as a restraint for the market growth, which is primarily dependent on new sales orders from the prospective clients. Procurement of aircraft Refuelers is generally sought by tender bids and RFP (request for proposal) as floated out by civic and defence based aviation as well.

Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Refueler market

Due to COVID19 industrial activity has been affected to a considerable extent with disruption of aviation industry and travel services, owing to reduced operating regional space bubbles as mandated by the authorities. In lieu, of the same, the concerned stakeholders have either halted the procurement of ground support equipment or undergoing prudent investments and procurement of the same. The same also holds true for the aircraft refueler market owing to the resultant effect of COVID crisis, where market recovery is expected post 2nd quarter of the next fiscal.

Aircraft Refuelers: Market Segmentation

On the basis of driving traffic the aircraft refueler’s market could be segmented into:

Left Hand Traffic

Right Hand Traffic

On the basis of End User the aircraft refueler’s market could be segmented into:

Civic & cargo based Aviation

Defence based Aviation

On the basis of product type the aircraft refueler’s market segmentation is,

Upto 5,000 Liters

5,000 – 10,000 Liters

10,000 – 20,000 Liters

Above 20,000 Liters

Aircraft Refueler: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the leading share of global aircraft refueler market in the present and subsequent periods in wake of development and inauguration of new civic aviation facilities and investment by the regional governments in their defence infrastructure. Moreover, the high degree of air traveler traffic in South East Asian countries are driving the market in Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are touted as the other prominent markets which have established in the due course of time since the product inception. The regional markets are expected to foresee a moderate rate of growth with continued expenditures towards aircraft MRO (maintenance, repair and overhauling) services in the subsequent years. Latin America market is expected to witness a timid growth with top GDP countries contributing to the demand, whereas Middle East & Africa, particularly GCC countries are anticipated to witness a healthy demand generation and growth opportunities for aircraft refulers owing to flourishing travel and tourism sector.

